Sam Kroeger Named to the Team of the Month with Rebecca Cooke Earning a Bench Spot

Published on December 3, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Brooklyn, N.Y. - Brooklyn Football Club women's (Brooklyn FC) midfielder Sam Kroeger has been named to the Gainbridge Super League Team of the Month (TOTM) first team for November, joined by Rebecca Cooke with a bench spot. Brooklyn FC also picked up two additional league honors: a Goal of the Month nomination for Sofia Lewis's late strike against Spokane Zephyr FC and a Save of the Month nod for Kelsey Daugherty's standout performance versus Lexington SC.

Kroeger delivered a strong month, recording two decisive assists that secured 1-0 wins against DC Power FC and Spokane Zephyr FC. Across four November matches, she completed 87 passes, won 14 duels, registered one shot on goal, and posted a 60.75% passing accuracy. Cooke also impressed, scoring in the match against Lexington SC and contributing four total shots on goal, 42 passes, 25 duels won, and a 62.33% passing accuracy.

Lewis's Goal of the Month nomination came during the final home match for Brooklyn FC of the fall season. After a tense first half, Lewis cut inside from the left and hammered a left-footed shot into the top center of the goal, finishing an assist from Kroeger. Brooklyn FC went on to win that match. Daugherty's Save of the Month recognition stems from a strong showing against Lexington SC, where she was tested throughout the match. Her highlight moment came in the 13th minute and was one of two big stops she made in that match.

Brooklyn FC women hit the road for the final two fixtures of the 2025/26 fall schedule taking on Carolina Ascent FC at 2:00 pm ET on December 6 and Tampa Bay Sun FC at 7:30 pm ET on December 13. The team will return home to Maimonides Park on Sunday, March 22. The complete 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League schedule is available online, and all matches can be streamed live on Peacock. For more information, visit www.brooklynfootballclub.com and follow Brooklyn FC on Facebook, Instagram, and X.







