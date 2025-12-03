Lily Nabet, Madison McComasky Named to November Team of the Month

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - On Wednesday afternoon, the Gainbridge Super League announced that Fort Lauderdale United FC midfielder Lily Nabet and defender Madison McComasky were named to the November Team of the Month. The honors are the first for both players in their Fort Lauderdale careers, with the duo playing pivotal roles in helping the club secure five points during the penultimate month of the year.

Nabet earns her first Team of the Month selection after a dominant five-match stretch in the midfield. The Duke product started all five contests and logged 434 minutes, emerging as one of the league's most influential players across November. Nabet led all Super League players in duels won (42), led all midfielders in aerial duels won (12), and ranked T-3rd among midfielders in chances created (3). A driving force in Fort Lauderdale's midfield, she will be relied upon heavily as the club looks to collect crucial points in its final two matches of 2025.

After arriving from Australia in late October, McComasky has quickly established herself as a key figure along Fort Lauderdale's back line. The defender started all five November matches, totaling 440 minutes and scoring her first goal of the season with a stoppage-time equalizer against Tampa Bay Sun FC. The Australian standout ranked near the top of several league categories, leading all players in passes (231), passing accuracy (83.5%, min. 150 passes), and aerial duels won (19), while finishing eighth in duels won (26). As the back line continues to solidify, McComasky has emerged as a central piece of Fort Lauderdale's defensive identity.

Back in Action

Fort Lauderdale United returns to the pitch on Saturday, November 13 for a back-to-back meeting with Sporting JAX, traveling to North Florida once again. With both clubs sitting inside the top four of the Super League standings, the rematch is set to be one to watch.







