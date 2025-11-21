Alexa Strickler Earns Call-Up to U-18/U-19 USWNT Training Camp

Published on November 21, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Fort Lauderdale United FC is excited to announce that Academy player Alexa Strickler has been called up to the U-18/U-19 United States Women's Youth National Team. Strickler, one of just seven players to be selected for both this camp and last month's trip to Europe, is the lone representative from the Gainbridge Super League.

"We're proud to see Alexa earn another call-up to the U-18/U-19 USYNT," said Ali Rogers, Head Coach of Fort Lauderdale United FC. "Since joining our environment, she has shown clear potential and made important strides in her development. This is a great opportunity for her to gain valuable experience at the international level, and we look forward to seeing how she applies it in her continued growth."

Strickler will join the U-18/U-19 USYNT for a week-long training camp in West Palm Beach, Fla., from November 25 to December 2. She most recently appeared with the group during its October camp in Europe, featuring in two matches against the Republic of Ireland and Portugal, logging 85 minutes and earning one start. All 24 players in camp are age-eligible for the 2026 FIFA Women's U-20 World Cup in Poland, with the camp serving as another important step in the team's preparation for the tournament.







