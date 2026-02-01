Hamid Scores, Fort Lauderdale Drops Spring Opener

Published on January 31, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Fort Lauderdale United FC News Release







FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Fort Lauderdale United FC (4-5-6, 18 PTS) dropped its matchup with Lexington SC (5-0-9, 27 PTS) on Saturday evening at Beyond Bancard Field in the first match of the spring portion of the 2025-26 Gainbridge Super League season. Forward Jasmine Hamid scored her third goal of the season in Saturday's match, tying the club's all-time scoring record (12) with a right-footed strike. With the result, Fort Lauderdale has fallen for the second time at home this season but will have an opportunity to respond next week when it hosts Dallas Trinity FC.

Fort Lauderdale United returns to the pitch on Saturday, February 7 for the second match of a three-game homestand, taking on Dallas Trinity FC. The clubs met just once in the first half of the campaign, with Fort Lauderdale earning an electric 4-1 victory at Beyond Bancard Field on September 13 in the fourth match of the season. With the teams set to play just three times in the 2025-26 season, next weekend's clash will be one to watch.

Fort Lauderdale fell behind early after conceding in the 8th minute, but goalkeeper McKinley Crone was sharp in the opening stages, making four saves in the first 18 minutes of her club debut. Forward Kiara Locklear applied early pressure, forcing a save in the 12th minute and combined with Hamid down the left side throughout the first half. The pair linked up on a give-and-go in the 21st minute, with Locklear's effort just missing the target. Lexington doubled its advantage in the 26th minute to extend the lead to two. Fort Lauderdale continued to press before the break, with Kat González and Taylor Smith delivering dangerous free kicks into the box, but Fort Lauderdale was unable to convert and went into halftime trailing 2-0.

Hamid opened the second half with a strong run down the left before Locklear worked into the box, leading to a low Hamid shot that was saved in the 50th minute. Crone continued her impressive performance with back-to-back saves in the 53rd and 54th minutes, but Lexington added a third goal in the 58th minute. Hamid continued to dominate down the middle, driving forward through the middle in the 61st and 65th minutes. Fort Lauderdale made its first substitutions in the 63rd minute, bringing on Daniela Todd for her professional debut and Nia Christopher in place of Smith and Madison McComasky.

Head Coach Ali Rogers made a triple substitution in the 79th minute, as Sophie Harding, Lilly McCarthy and professional debutant Dakota Harrell entered for Locklear, Kelli Van Treeck and Laveni Vaka. Hamid pulled one back in the 80th minute with a powerful solo run through the middle, sending a rocket into the bottom-right corner to make it 3-1. Fort Lauderdale continued to push late, with Hamid forcing a save in the 89th minute and a header from Harding saved moments later, but the comeback bid fell short as Fort Lauderdale United FC dropped a 3-1 match to Lexington SC on Saturday evening.

Back in Action

Fort Lauderdale United returns to action on Saturday, February 7, taking on Dallas Trinity FC at Beyond Bancard Field in the second of a three-match homestand. The clubs met just once in the fall portion of the season, with Fort Lauderdale earning a dominant 4-1 victory at home (Sept. 13).







Gainbridge Super League Stories from January 31, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.