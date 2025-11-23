Fort Lauderdale Drops Road Match in First Clash with Sporting JAX

Published on November 22, 2025

Fort Lauderdale United FC News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Fort Lauderdale United FC (4-3-5, 17 PTS) dropped its matchup with Sporting JAX (5-3-3, 18 PTS) on Saturday evening, 0-0, in the first meeting between the two teams in club history. With the result, Fort Lauderdale has fallen for the third time this season, and the second time in two matches, as the team now looks to regroup and take advantage of a brief break before returning to Jacksonville with a chance to respond.

The match opened quietly for both sides, with Fort Lauderdale's back line setting the early tone behind strong defensive plays...

QUOTES:

Head Coach Ali Rogers on tonight's result & a chance to respond...

"Tonight wasn't good enough from us in any aspect. Theres no way around that. We'll take it on the chin, review it honestly, and learn from it. A lot of what went wrong was self-inflicted, and we're accountable for that. The best part is we have an immediate opportunity to respond when we face them again in Jacksonville in a couple of weeks."

Forward Sophie Harding on making her FTL debut & how the team has had her back...

"Obviously, this is not the result we wanted tonight, but on a personal level, I feel like I've worked very hard for this. I've moved across the world. It was a big adjustment and a big change, and this team has really gotten around me since being here, so to get my debut tonight, even though it wasn't too long. I'm just glad I can start to contribute and hopefully be a big thing for this club, and I'm going to keep working hard to make sure that we get some wins for you guys."







