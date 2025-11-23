Sporting JAX Collects Second-Straight Clean Sheet, Defeats Fort Lauderdale United FC

Published on November 22, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Sporting JAX (5-3-3) took it to in-state foes Fort Lauderdale United FC (4-3-5) on Saturday night at Hodges Stadium, picking up a key win, 2-0.

This win was historic in multiple ways, for both club and player. First, it marked Sporting JAX's first home win in its Gainbridge Super League history. This came in front of an excited crowd who filled the stands for Military Appreciation Night. Additionally, Sporting JAX now moves into second in the standings.

Things looked promising early on for the home team, recording a number of chances. These opportunities had one common factor: Paige Kenton. While the early denials were a disappointment, the pressing came to fruition in the 33rd minute when she found the back of the net for her fifth goal of the season. The Sporting JAX defense protected the lead into the half, holding a 1-0 advantage.

As the second half opened, Sporting JAX didn't lift off the gas. In the 52nd minute, they added on a second goal from a familiar face. Ashlyn Puerta struck for the 10th time this season, becoming the fastest player to reach 10 season goals in Gainbridge Super League history.

In a predictable turn of events, that goal was assisted by none other than Paige Kenton. The dynamic duo has combined for 15 goals and 5 assists this season. Labeled a defender entering the season, Kenton's offensive production wasn't quite as predictable.

"I think it was at the end of preseason that Alan [Kirkup] pointed out how many goals I had scored actually [in training], and it hadn't dawned on me yet that I'd scored that many or contributed in that way," Kenton said. "I try not to focus on the goals, so I don't think too much about that."

Jacksonville held strong for the rest of the second half, but it wasn't easy. Fort Lauderdale drew a penalty in stoppage time, as things became tense at Hodges Stadium. There wasn't much time left, but a clean sheet hung in the balance. Fort Lauderdale's Kiara Locklear lined up in the 95th minute.

Save. Sporting JAX goalkeeper Kaitlyn Parks denied the shot, but it bounced back to Locklear. The second shot? Denied.

The whistle blew as the match came to an end. This marked Parks' third clean sheet of the season, and her second in a row. The goals make headlines, but clutch defense and goalkeeping by players like Parks help make wins like these possible.

"I kind of just want to do my best to read, read the attacker, and do everything that I could to make sure that it didn't go in," Parks said.

Sporting JAX Head Coach Stacey Balaam spoke on the importance of the defense in Saturday's win.

"We've worked a lot tirelessly on the training field, with defending and building those relationships and having the continuity back there and what we need to be telling each other in the in the right moments," Balaam said. "Kaitlyn's been a big part of that - she's a great communicator, and obviously she popped up with three, a trio of saves right at the end."

Sporting JAX now looks ahead to its next match, a road reunion with Tampa Bay Sun FC on December 6. The following team, they return to Hodges Stadium for another faceoff with Fort Lauderdale United FC.







