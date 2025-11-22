Preview: Tampa Bay Sun FC vs Lexington SC

Published on November 22, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Tampa Bay Sun FC returns home Saturday night to face Lexington SC for the first time this season. The matchup pits a Sun squad that has gone unbeaten in six against a Lexington team leading the league in goals, fewest goals allowed, and clean sheets.

Lexington enters at 5-0-5 with a league-best attack and a five-match unbeaten run (DDWWW). Tampa Bay sits at 1-3-6, but the form table tells a more competitive story (DDDWD). The Sun have tightened defensively, found consistency in midfield, and earned results against multiple top-half sides.

Saturday provides a measuring-stick opportunity. A positive result would signal Tampa Bay's continued climb.

Key Storylines

Lexington's Elite Form vs. Tampa Bay's Steady Rise

Lexington leads the league in goals (23), fewest goals allowed (8), and shares the league lead in clean sheets (5). Their depth is notable: six different players have multiple goals, and seven have multiple assists.

Tampa Bay, meanwhile, has built a six-match unbeaten run through structure and discipline. Though the Sun sit lower in the table, their performances have stabilized, and the group has shown the ability to compete for long stretches with high-performing sides.

Lexington Unbeaten Streak on the Line

A Lexington result would break the league record for longest unbeaten streak at 12 matches dating back to last season. Tampa Bay is the only club Lexington has not yet faced.

A Defense That Continues to Improve

Tampa Bay's defensive form has been the foundation of its recent success. The Sun have increased their tackle-win rate (63.7 percent) and remain difficult to break down in structured phases. Goalkeeper Sydney Schneider enters with 13 saves and several strong outings.

A Dangerous Lexington Front Line

Forward Addie McCain and Hannah Richardson anchor Lexington's attack, combining for 12 goals. Sarah Griffith adds another three. All three pose threats in open play and transition.

Nasello's Influence Growing

Sydny Nasello has been central to Tampa Bay's attack, generating chances and providing most of the team's forward thrust. Her ability to isolate defenders and create transition moments will be essential against a compact Lexington midfield.

Injury Absences Continue to Test Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay remains without Yuki Watari, Parker Goins, Charlotte McLean, Emerson Elgin, and Hannah Keane. The adjusted lineup has held steady, but the margin for error remains thin.

Match Information

Home Team Tampa Bay Sun FC

Opponent Lexington SC

Venue Suncoast Credit Union Field

Date Saturday, November 22

Kickoff 7:30 PM EST

Referee Danielle Chesky

Assistant Referees Mateusz Dulski, Kristin Patterson

Fourth Official Edson Carajal

What to Expect

The contrast is clear. Lexington is the league's most productive attack and a team that can punish small mistakes. Tampa Bay is improving defensively, holding structure, and building confidence with each result.

For the Sun, the priorities are straightforward:

Limit service into McCain and Richardson

Control midfield pace to reduce transition moments

Capitalize on the chances they create, which have grown each week

If Tampa Bay can manage the tempo early and stay compact in central channels, this matchup has the potential to be far more competitive than the table suggests.







