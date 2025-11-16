Tampa Bay Sun FC Earn Road Point in 1-1 Draw at Fort Lauderdale United FC

Published on November 15, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Fort Lauderdale, Fla. - Tampa Bay Sun FC secured a hard-fought road point on Saturday night, drawing 1-1 with Fort Lauderdale United in a tight, physical matchup that demanded composure from start to finish.

After a balanced first half, the Sun created the breakthrough in the seventy-third minute. Sydny Nasello earned a penalty inside the box and converted with a confident strike to the center of the goal, giving Tampa Bay a well-earned lead and shifting momentum firmly in their favor.

Fort Lauderdale continued to push late and found an equalizer in second-half stoppage time, leveling the match at 1-1 through a close-range finish. The Sun saw out the remaining moments to secure the draw and return home with a point.

Head Coach Denise Schilte-Brown, On the Match

"Proud of the way we fought tonight. We earned the lead in the second half through real hard work, and it's frustrating to let it slip late. But this group has been trending in the right direction, and we'll regroup quickly. The next win is coming."

Sydny Nasello, Forward, On the Penalty

"In those few seconds, every emotion kind of hits you at once- pressure, adrenaline, excitement. But then it's like everything just slows down and freezes. I just took a deep breath, blocked out the noise, and trusted myself in that moment."

Isabella Kresche.Goalkeeper, on Tonight's Effort

"The willigness to fight for the win every second."

Tampa Bay Sun FC returns home next week as preparations begin for their upcoming fixtures. Full match information and ticket details are available at TampaBaySunFC.com.

Next Home Match

The Sun return home for Military Appreciation Night on Saturday, November 22, presented by Tampa General Hospital, to honor the service and sacrifice of our nation's heroes. Fans can expect special recognitions and matchday tributes throughout the evening as Tampa Bay hosts Lexington SC.







