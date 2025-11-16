Fort Lauderdale United Ties Tampa Bay Sun FC, 1-1

Published on November 15, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Fort Lauderdale United FC News Release







FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Fort Lauderdale United FC (4-2-5, 17 PTS) tied its matchup with Tampa Bay Sun FC (1-3-6, 9 PTS) on Saturday evening, 1-1, in a thrilling clash at Beyond Bancard Field. Defender Madison McComasky scored her first goal in her Fort Lauderdale United career in the home draw. With the result, Fort Lauderdale recorded its fifth tie of the season and has earned points in all but two of its 11 matches, and the club will look to take that momentum into next weekend's clash with Sporting JAX on the road.

The Florida Derby opened with the intensity expected from the rivalry, as both sides traded fouls and physical play in the early minutes...

QUOTES:

Head Coach Ali Rogers on tonight's result & moving forward...

"I think overall, the girls played well. If we had found the back of the net earlier, I strongly believe the floodgates would have opened. It was just one of those. We kept knocking. We kept knocking so unfortunate foul, which led to their PK and their one real opportunity of the game. But it's a cruel sport, not going to lose focus. It was, it was a good game for us. Couldn't find the back of the net, but we're knocking and it's going to come and it's going to flow, and the girls deserve three points. Honestly, they at least deserve the one, but that just speaks to our character. I had no doubt in my mind that we were to come back and get at least one point, because it's exactly what they deserve today."

Defender Madison McComasky on scoring her first goal of the season & earning a point for the team...

"Yeah, look really good. I honestly didn't expect it, but, you know, I saw Kiara going for his shot, and I was like, Look, just follow it up to the end. Look, I'm really happy to get my first goal for the team. Do I wish it was the three points? Yeah, but, you know, I'll take the one point, sure."

Head Coach Ali Rogers on the team's mentality and fight to come back...

"I say it all the time. Our team is relentless. We have this character about us. We show up every single day. Doesn't matter if it's a recovery day their mentality, it's top notch. It's exactly what I expect from this team. And we're looking at big photo right now, and yeah, we didn't find the back of the net as much as we wanted to. We created a lot of opportunities. We were essentially in our attacking half the entire game. And it's gonna come and it'll flow wholeheartedly. Just have to believe in it and just keep moving the needle for it every day."

Defender Madison McComasky on the mentality after trailing with 20 minutes to go...

"So I think when we went down one nil, we had momentum for a majority of the game. So I don't think we really showed that we were stressed out or anything. We were going to fight to the end no matter what. We had a majority of the ball, majority of the shots, so you know, to just get it out right at the end. I think it was a good one point, but we didn't want to fight for the three points."







Gainbridge Super League Stories from November 15, 2025

