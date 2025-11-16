McComasky Rescues Point in Thrilling Florida Derby Draw

Published on November 15, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Fort Lauderdale United FC (4-2-5, 17 PTS) tied its matchup with Tampa Bay Sun FC (1-3-6, 9 PTS) on Saturday evening, 1-1, in a thrilling clash at Beyond Bancard Field. Defender Madison McComasky scored her first goal in her Fort Lauderdale United career in the home draw. With the result, Fort Lauderdale recorded its fifth tie of the season and has earned points in all but two of its 11 matches, and the club will look to take that momentum into next weekend's clash with Sporting JAX on the road.

Fort Lauderdale United will return to action on Saturday, November 22 for a road matchup and its first-ever meeting with fellow Florida side Sporting JAX. The contest marks Fort Lauderdale's final match before a three-week break, with a second trip to Jacksonville set for December 13. With its first ever meeting with Sporting JAX on deck, Fort Lauderdale will have its eyes on a positive result in North Florida next weekend.

The Florida Derby opened with the intensity expected from the rivalry, as both sides traded fouls and physical play in the early minutes. Fort Lauderdale's first chance came in the 8th minute after a brilliant sequence from left back Julia Grosso, who dribbled through pressure and slipped a pass to Kelli Van Treeck for a close-range effort that was saved. Fort Lauderdale made it a clear emphasis to attack from the wings throughout the half, highlighted by dangerous runs from Sh'nia Gordon (22nd) and Grosso (27th, 36th). Despite consistent pressure and attacks towards the end of the half, the sides entered halftime scoreless.

Fort Lauderdale came out energized in the second half, generating a trio of chances through Van Treeck (50th) and Jasmine Hamid (58th, 62nd). Head Coach Ali Rogers made her first change in the 69th minute, bringing on midfielder Darya Rajaee for midfielder Taylor Smith in a like-for-like switch. Just three minutes later, Fort Lauderdale conceded a penalty and fell behind with just under 20 minutes to play. Chasing an equalizer, another pair of changes came onto the pitch, with Stella Nyamekye and Princess Ademiluy coming on i for Lily Nabet and Van Treeck. Fort Lauderdale pushed late, with Hamid nearly scoring in the 76th minute and Ella Simpson's header narrowly missing in the 84th. In stoppage time, a free kick into the box led to a shot from Kiara Locklear that was saved and deflected, and McComasky pounced on the rebound to level the match and ignite the crowd in the process. The equalizer proved to be one of the final moments of the night, as Fort Lauderdale United FC and Tampa Bay Sun FC finished with another draw in the Florida Derby series.

Fort Lauderdale United returns to the pitch on Saturday, November 22 for its first-ever meeting with Sporting JAX. Both clubs sit inside the top three of the Super League standings, setting the stage for a high-level matchup in North Florida.

