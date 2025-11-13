Fort Lauderdale United Falls on Road at DC Power FC

Published on November 12, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Fort Lauderdale United FC (4-2-4, 13 PTS) dropped its matchup with DC Power FC (3-3-4, 13 PTS) on Wednesday evening, 1-3, in a midweek clash in the nation's capital. Defender Ella Simpson scored her league-leading third goal among defenders in the road loss, while midfielder Taylor Smith recorded her first career assist. With the result, Fort Lauderdale drops its second match of the season and will look to get back in the win column in a home Florida Derby showdown against Tampa Bay Sun FC on Saturday evening.

Fort Lauderdale United will return to action on Saturday, November 15 for a Florida Derby duel at home against Tampa Bay Sun FC, closing out a three-match week at Beyond Bancard Field on short rest. After meeting five times in the inaugural campaign, the clubs have met once this season, playing to a scoreless draw in Tampa on October 4. With three draws and two losses in the history of the series, including the Super League Final, against its in-state rival, Fort Lauderdale will look to claim all three points against a last-placed Tampa side.

The match was physical and intense from the opening minute. Coming off her third shutout of the season, goalkeeper Bella Hara picked up right where she left off, making an unreal save in the 5th minute. Hara added another strong stop in the 17th, while Madison McComasky took Fort Lauderdale's first shot of the match in the 18th minute, narrowly missing to the right. Fort Lauderdale fell behind in the 21st minute, and the deficit doubled in the 40th. Just before the halftime whistle, Fort Lauderdale earned a corner kick. Smith delivered a perfect cross, and Simpson elevated and headed the ball into the back of the net to cut the deficit to 2-1 heading into halftime.

Head Coach Ali Rogers made her first change of the match coming out of halftime, bringing Julia Grosso on for Sh'nia Gordon. Jasmine Hamid opened the second half with energy, nearly equalizing with a pair of shots saved in the 52nd and 64th minutes. Fort Lauderdale made another pair of changes in the 69th minute, as Kiara Locklear and Kat González entered for Princess Ademiluyi and Smith. Their addition sparked an increase in intensity as Fort Lauderdale pushed for the tying goal. Rogers made her final substitutions in the 79th minute, bringing on rookies Kate Colvin and Lilly McCarthy for Stella Nyamekye and McComasky. Just four minutes later, DC Power scored its third of the night, and Fort Lauderdale United FC fell 3-1 in the midweek road match.

Back in Action

Fort Lauderdale United returns to the pitch on Saturday, November 15 for another edition of the Florida Derby against Tampa Bay Sun FC at Beyond Bancard Field. The clubs will be meeting for the sixth time since the beginning of the inaugural campaign, and in the lone meeting this season, the clubs played to a scoreless draw in Tampa on October 4.

Tickets

Fort Lauderdale will return home on Saturday, November 15 for a home Florida Derby duel with Tampa Bay Sun FC at Beyond Bancard Field.







