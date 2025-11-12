Brooklyn FC and Brooklyn City F.C. Unite to Build Borough-Wide Women's Football Pathway

Published on November 12, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Brooklyn FC News Release







Brooklyn, N.Y. - Brooklyn Football Club (Brooklyn FC) today announced a new partnership with Brooklyn City F.C. (BCFC) that connects Brooklyn's professional women's team in the Gainbridge Super League, a USL property, with the borough's largest girls and women's soccer community. The agreement establishes a Brooklyn Women's Football Ecosystem that gives roughly 350 female players in the BCFC club community a clear pathway from grassroots to the professional game, while opening matchday and community benefits to BCFC players of all genders.

The partnership officially kicked off on Tuesday, Nov. 11, when Brooklyn City F.C. youth players attended Brooklyn FC women's training to watch the session, meet players and staff, and experience a professional environment up close. The first major public celebration follows at Maimonides Park on Saturday, Nov. 22, when BCFC players and families are invited to a dedicated BCFC Day at a Brooklyn FC home match, featuring fan experiences and group ticket opportunities.

"From the beginning, our vision in Brooklyn has been simple, to build a professional club that stands on the shoulders of the already existing soccer community," said Dave Barry, president of Brooklyn FC. "Brooklyn City F.C. has been doing the work in this borough for years, from WPSL and NYMWSL to a deep youth pyramid. Formalizing this partnership means a four-year-old in a Development Center, a teenager breaking through in WPSL and a professional at Maimonides Park can all see themselves in the Brooklyn story."

Founded in 2017 by longtime Brooklyn resident Jesse DeLorenzo, Brooklyn City F.C. has built a vertically integrated club model that runs from grassroots programs for young children through competitive youth teams and into women's and men's amateur and semi-professional teams that represent Brooklyn in regional and national competition. The women's first team competes in the Women's Premier Soccer League, with additional women's sides in WPSL2 and the New York Metropolitan Women's Soccer League, while youth teams play across local and regional leagues such as EDP and the Cosmopolitan Junior Soccer League.

"This partnership keeps the pathway for Brooklyn players right here in Brooklyn," said Jesse DeLorenzo, president of Brooklyn City F.C. "For more than seven years, our mission has been to unite the borough's communities and give players a chance to represent Brooklyn at the highest possible level. Connecting our womens' and girls' teams to a Division One professional club in our own borough brings that mission to life and lays the foundation for the next generation."

Through the new partnership, BCFC's women's teams will sit alongside Brooklyn FC in a shared ecosystem that gives players structured options at every stage. Joint initiatives will include collaborative scouting and player identification, shared trial invitations, a mutual player prospect database and a pathway for Brooklyn F.C. trialists who do not immediately sign professional contracts to land at the appropriate BCFC level.

On the youth side, BCFC will serve as an official pathway partner for Brooklyn FC women. The partnership includes shared player development initiatives, mentorship from Brooklyn FC first-team players, and opportunities for BCFC coaches to learn from Brooklyn FC's professional environment, building a shared football language across the pathway.

As part of the partnership, Brooklyn City FC families will receive season-long discounted ticket access to all Brooklyn FC home matches, along with a reserved VIP fieldside allocation and dedicated BCFC Day or Night fixtures each season. At the Nov. 22 match, Brooklyn City FC players will take part in fan experience packages that include a pre-match warm-up viewing opportunity, player walkouts, ball kid roles and post-match autograph sessions with Brooklyn FC players.

Brooklyn FC will also serve as the title sponsor for BCFC's Development Centers, supporting grassroots training for girls ages four to twelve across multiple Brooklyn neighborhoods. In addition, Brooklyn FC will feature as an official club partner via sleeve patch branding on BCFC youth match and training kits, girls and boys, beginning with the current season. BCFC boys and men's teams will also receive access to group ticket offers, fan experience programs, and other joint initiatives between the two clubs, reinforcing a shared Brooklyn identity across the full club.







