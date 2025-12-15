Brooklyn FC Caps 2025 with Dominant 3-0 Victory at Tampa Bay

Published on December 15, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Brooklyn FC News Release







Tampa Bay, FL - Brooklyn Football Club (Brooklyn FC) women closed out the 2025 calendar year with a statement 3-0 road victory over Tampa Bay Sun FC, marking the club's biggest win of the season. After a scoreless first half, Brooklyn broke through immediately after the restart when forward Catherine Zimmerman finished from inside the box in the 47th minute, assisted by forward Rebecca Cooke.

Brooklyn doubled the lead in the 59th minute as midfielder Hope Breslin slotted home from close range following a corner. Zimmerman capped the night with her second goal in the 71st minute, slotting home after a through ball from midfielder Mylena Freitas. Goalkeeper Breanna (Bre) Norris anchored a composed defensive effort, making key saves to secure the clean sheet as Brooklyn ended 2025 on a high note.

Key Takeaways

Zimmerman recorded her first brace for Brooklyn FC, finishing the first half of the season with four goals.

Cooke reached six goal contributions (G/A) on the season, leading the team, and tallied her second assist of the season.

Freitas registered her first assist for the club, setting up Zimmerman's second goal.

Breslin scored her second goal of the season, doubling Brooklyn's lead in the second half.

Norris earned her second clean sheet for Brooklyn FC.

Tengarrinha's View

On the attacking plan after halftime: "Ã¢ÂÂ It wasn't necessarily an adjustment made on the break. The players did a good job. The result at half-time should have been different, and the second half just brought justice to what the game had been so far. They have a good connection between them, and they know each other well, so when that happens, they are closer to creating those chances for each other. The team understood clearly the message regarding the strategic approach, and they were able to bring that into the game, making the win very deserved for them. It also translates the growth the team had both individually and collectively."

On managing the game with changes: "Jordan came in at half-time in a moment where 2 players from the defensive line had yellow cards, and we needed to manage that situation, knowing the characteristics that she has and how she could help the team. As you know, Sofia is a very important player for us, and every time she is called to help the team, we know she is going to give an answer. She can create an impact in the diverse moments of the game, which gives different solutions to the team regarding the different game scenarios they are in."

Match Reactions

#34 Catherine "Zim" Zimmerman (Forward)

On the finishes: "Once Becca (Cooke) got the ball, I knew she had space to dribble. She drew the defender, which left me kind of open to the left of her. She slipped me a great ball, and once I saw the keeper coming out, I thought to keep it low and hard and was able to finish. From Mylenas' assist, her usual composure on the ball was there; she had time to look up and pick out a pass. I was open on the top of the box, so I called for it again. I didn't think I'd have time to take two touches, so I just got my foot around it towards the goal."

On connections up front: "I think we had great buildup play as a team pretty much the whole game. Trying to play through the middle and out wide worked in our favor in helping us keep the ball and create chances."

#1 Breanna "Bre" Norris (Goalkeeper)

On the unit in front of you: "Ã¢ÂÂ The backline did an exceptional job at first and second balls served into the box and in behind. Another thing that they did really well was their communication picking up players and passing players on. I think the team as a whole did a good job at denying any shot opportunities which also assisted in the shutout."

On staying sharp: "Every single game it's a goal of the backline and myself to have a clean sheet, so in making those saves I did my best to execute our job."

Up Next...

Brooklyn FC sits sixth on 17 points from 15 matches (GD Ã¢Ë'2) heading into the mid-season break, though several clubs around them have games in hand, so positions may shift as remaining fixtures are played. Brooklyn FC returns to action on the road vs. Dallas Trinity FC on Saturday, January 31, 2026, at 5:00 PM ET at Cotton Bowl Stadium. The squad next plays at home on Saturday, March 22, 2026, at 3:00 pm ET.

The complete 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League schedule is available online, and all matches can be streamed live on Peacock. Tickets for all Brooklyn FC home matches are available online. For more information, visit www.brooklynfootballclub.com and follow Brooklyn FC on Facebook, Instagram, and X.







