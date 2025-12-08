Brooklyn FC Held Scoreless in Narrow Loss to Carolina Ascent FC

Published on December 8, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Brooklyn Football Club (Brooklyn FC) women fell 1-0 to Carolina Ascent FC on Saturday afternoon. Carolina scored the only goal in the 44th minute through winger Audrey Harding, finishing from close range. Brooklyn created several clear chances, including two shots from forward Catherine Zimmerman that hit the woodwork, once in the 47th minute and again in the 64th.

Brooklyn pushed throughout the second half, earning multiple corners and free kicks, but could not find an equalizer. Goalkeeper Breanna Norris made several important saves to keep the match tight, but the lone first-half goal stood as the difference.

Key Takeaways

New signing Lauren Gogal made her Brooklyn FC debut, entering in the second half at the 58th minute.

Carolina Ascent remains unbeaten against Brooklyn FC, now with three wins and two draws in five meetings.

Brooklyn picked up two yellow cards, maintaining their position as the most-booked team in the league this season.

Tengarrinha's View

On the topic of responding after conceding. "They were the better side in the first half, and the goal in the 44th minute reflected that. But I really liked the way we responded after the break. In the second half, we controlled the game, created clear chances, and came very close to equalizing. We were just missing that final moment of efficiency."

On the topic of fine margins and finishing. "At halftime, we adjusted our defensive distances and how we were organizing ourselves without the ball. That gave us more control, allowed us to recover higher, and from there we improved our circulation and our ability to attack. The players responded really well, which is why the second half looked completely different. The substitutions added energy and helped sustain our momentum. What I take from this game is the team's ability to react and grow. Now we just need to turn that superiority into goals."

Match Reactions

#34 Catherine "Zim" Zimmerman (Forward)

On the topic of being inches away. "It's definitely frustrating on a personal level to miss those chances, but it's a credit to the team for creating those chances and a few more. Obviously, we'd like more opportunities, and we'd like more goals, so maybe as a whole we can just be more fierce in the attacking third."

On the topic of late pressure and decision-making. "In the second half, it felt like we had the momentum, we made a few tactical changes that helped, and we just had a belief that we could get a goal back, so we were fighting for that, but fell short unfortunately. I think we're an aggressive and talented team, so if we can bring a bit more aggressiveness and confidence into the final third, we can hopefully find more goal-scoring moments."

#1 Breanna "Bre" Norris (Goalkeeper)

On the topic of organization and standards. "Carolina had a versatile attack, so one of our major goals was to defend the space behind and close gaps in between the lines. When they got into our defending third, we wanted to be the aggressors on crosses. As a team, when the goal was conceded, we emphasized organization on the back post."

On the topic of keeping it a one-goal game. "I think the backline did really well managing the numbers that Carolina was sending forward and keeping track of them throughout the game. I think something that we can continue to improve on is our communication and winning 50/50 balls."

Up Next...

Brooklyn FC closes out the 2025 calendar year on Saturday, December 13, at 7:30 p.m. ET, when they travel to face Tampa Bay Sun FC. It will be the club's final match before the winter break, offering a last opportunity to finish the year on a positive note. The complete 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League schedule is available online, and all matches can be streamed live on Peacock. Tickets for all Brooklyn FC home matches are available online. For more information, visit www.brooklynfootballclub.com and follow Brooklyn FC on Facebook, Instagram, and X.







