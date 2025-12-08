Sun Ripped by Jacksonville

Published on December 8, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Tampa Bay Sun FC News Release







Tampa Bay returned home on a rain-soaked night that tested focus and resolve across the pitch. Through heavy downpours and shifting conditions, the Sun fought to protect a seven match unbeaten run, but Sporting JAX capitalized on key moments and secured a 3-0 win in Downtown Tampa.

Jacksonville struck twice in the first half. Baylee DeSmit opened the scoring in the thirty third minute, followed by a long range effort from Sophia Boman in the thirty eighth. The Sun created chances of their own in the opening period, with looks from Natasha Flint, Sabrina McNeill, and Carlee Giammona, yet the breakthrough stayed out of reach.

Tampa Bay pushed forward after halftime and generated a strong stretch of pressure. Jillian Shimkin forced an early save, Sandrine Gaillard tested the keeper twice, and late attacks from Flint, Gaines Ramos, and Provenzano carried promise. Sporting JAX remained compact and added a third in the seventy fourth minute when Paige Kenton headed home from close range.

After the match, Head Coach Denise Schilte Brown acknowledged the conditions but placed accountability on the group. She noted the need for quicker adjustments in the first half and praised the team's effort to settle as the match continued. Midfielder Sandrine Gaillard echoed that both sides faced identical conditions and that the result would not be attributed to weather. Gabby Provenzano spoke to the team's response moving forward. She emphasized that the standard remains high and the group will continue to fight and stay connected.

The night also featured Holiday in the Sun programming that brought the community together in support of local families. Fans filled the stadium concourse with festive energy, and halftime saw hundreds of teddy bears and stuffed toys lifted onto the pitch for donation to the Tampa Bay Sun Foundation.

Tampa Bay now turns its attention to next weekend's home match against Brooklyn FC. The club returns to Suncoast Credit Union Field on Saturday, December 13 at 7:30 p.m. with Team Tampa Bay Night on deck.







