Tampa Bay Sun FC to Host the Club's First Teddy Bear Toss

Published on December 4, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

TAMPA, FL. - The Tampa Bay Sun will host a special Teddy Bear Toss on December 6 at Suncoast Credit Union Field, inviting fans to help spread comfort and joy to children across the Tampa Bay area during the club's holiday match.

Fans are encouraged to bring a new, unused teddy bear or stuffed animal to participate in the halftime tradition. All donated stuffed animals will benefit children and families throughout the Tampa Bay community as part of the Sun's commitment to giving back during the holiday season.

As part of the initiative, kids twelve and under who bring a teddy bear will receive one complimentary admission per child, per bear, redeemable at the box office on matchday.

To ensure all bears remain clean and ready for donation, a Teddy Bear Wrapping Station will be available just inside the gate for fans to wrap their stuffed animals before the match. The wrapping station will close at 7:45 p.m., so fans are encouraged to arrive early.

The Teddy Bear Toss will take place at halftime, when fans will be invited to throw their wrapped bears onto the field in a shared moment of celebration and giving.

Christina Unkel, President and General Manager of Tampa Bay Sun FC, added, "The Teddy Bear Toss reflects the club's commitment to putting our values into action, not just words. This initiative allows us to support children in our community who may not always experience the joy that the holiday season represents. It is our way of showing that we see them, we care, and we are committed to bringing light and hope where it is needed most."

Fans are reminded that only stuffed animals may be thrown onto the field. Any other items thrown will result in immediate removal from the stadium.

Event Details

Date: December 6

Location: Suncoast Credit Union Field

Kickoff: 7:30 PM

Teddy Bear Toss: Halftime

Kids (twelve and under) Ticket Offer: One free ticket per child with a new, unused bear. (Ticket can be claimed at the box office)

The Tampa Bay Sun looks forward to welcoming fans for a memorable night of soccer, community, and giving back.







