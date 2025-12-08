Four Fort Lauderdale United Players Feature in International Action

Published on December 8, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Fort Lauderdale United FC News Release







FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Over the past two weeks, Fort Lauderdale United was represented at the international level by a quartet of players who made their mark on the global stage. Forward Nia Christopher (Bermuda), along with midfielders Stella Nyamekye (Ghana) and Kathrynn González (Dominican Republic), featured for their senior national teams, while forward Princess Ademiluyi (England U-20) represented England at the youth international level.

"It's always the highest honor when a player is called up for international duty," said Ali Rogers, Head Coach of Fort Lauderdale United FC. "Each of our four call-ups - Kat, Nia, Stella, and Princess - delivered outstanding performances for their countries. Their success is a reflection not only of their individual talent and professionalism, but also of the daily standards they uphold within our environment. We're incredibly proud of them and look forward to seeing how these experiences continue to elevate their game back with the club."

Christopher returned to the Bermuda National Team after a multi-year absence and made an immediate impact. The forward started both matches of the CONCACAF Women's Championship Qualifying window against Cayman Islands and Guatemala, logging 162 minutes, and scored in her first start to help Bermuda secure a 4-0 victory over the Cayman Islands.

Nyamekye started for Ghana in its friendly against England at St. Mary's Stadium, the nations' first-ever meeting on the women's side. Just a month after appearing in two matches for Ghana, the midfielder played 77 minutes for the Black Queens in a hard-fought 0-2 defeat against one of the top sides in the world.

González returned to the Dominican Republic National Team for the first time since May, starting in her usual role in a pivotal CONCACAF Women's Championship Qualifying match against Suriname. The midfielder went the full 90 minutes as the Dominican Republic earned a point in a thrilling 2-2 draw at home.

Ademiluyi joined the England U-20 Women's National Team for a trio of matches in Spain against China PR, the United States and Mexico as part of its early preparation for the 2026 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup. The forward did not appear in the matches against China PR or Mexico, but started and played the full 90 minutes in a 1-4 loss to the United States.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from December 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.