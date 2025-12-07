Tampa Bay Sun FC Unbeaten Streak Ends in Loss at Home

Tampa, FL - Despite torrential downpours, in-state rivals Tampa Bay Sun and Sporting Club JAX battled it out through the elements Saturday night at Suncoast Credit Union Field in Downtown Tampa. Sporting JAX won the match 3-0, ending the Sun's seven-match unbeaten streak.

Sporting JAX took a 2-0 lead in the first half with goals by Baylee DeSmit (33rd minute) and Sophia Boman (38th minute).

Late in the second half, Paige Kenton scored for Sporting JAX on a header in the 74th minute to make it 3-0.

Tonight was the third meeting of the season between Tampa Bay and Jacksonville. The Tampa Bay Sun are now 1-4-7 in its first twelve matches of the 2025-26 season. Jacksonville sits at 6-3-3 and remains in second place in the Gainbridge Super League.

After the match, Head Coach Denise Schilte-Brown and midfielder, Sandrine Gaillard, spoke about any impact the weather had on the game.

"We were well aware of the weather going into the game, so you just talk about how often you need to take risks in your defensive third when the weather conditions are going to impact how quickly the ball moves," said Schilte-Brown. "I think it took us a little longer to understand that in the first half."

"Today was a bit different because every day of the year we have the sun and today was also for Jacksonville, a Florida team, it was the same, so it's not an excuse," said Gaillard.

Midfielder, Gabby Provenzano, talked about the impact of Saturday's loss.

"I think altogether it's not an excuse for us, today's performance. We know we can be better and I think what you'll see is we are going to keep fighting. We're not gonna give up and we're gonna stick together and we're gonna figure this out," said Provenzano.

Tonight's match theme was Holiday in the Sun. Christmas and holiday tunes played as fans entered the stadium. During halftime, fans threw teddy bears and other stuffed toys onto the field. They were collected for the Tampa Bay Sun Foundation and will be distributed to children across Tampa Bay.

NEXT MATCH

The team's next match is at home on Saturday, Dec. 13 at 7:30 p.m. vs. Brooklyn FC. The theme is Team Tampa Bay.

FINAL RESULT

Sporting JAX 3 - Tampa Bay Sun FC 0

Saturday, Dec. 6 | 7:30 p.m. | Suncoast Credit Union Field at Blake High School







