Zephyr FC Earn Draw against First Place Lexington SC After Late Equalizer

Published on December 6, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Spokane Zephyr FC News Release







Lexington, KY - Spokane Zephyr FC played Lexington SC to a 1-1 draw on Saturday, breaking its four match losing streak and earning one point on the road.

Spokane head coach Nicole Lukic reflected on the draw following the match.

"I was really pleased with the intent and restlessness our attack showed today. We kept stretching the back line, creating overloads and finding pockets where we could break pressure," said Lukic. "The foundation is there and if we keep committing to that, more goals will follow."

Zephyr FC was aggressive offensively against Lexington SC's top rated defense, attempting eight shots and getting three on target in the first half. Lexington entered the match having conceded the least goals in Super League this season, only allowing nine through its first 12 matches.

Midfielder Emma Jaskaniec led the charge for Spokane, attempting four shots in the first 45 minutes, getting two on goal. Her best opportunity came in the 32nd minute when she attempted a header inside the box that sailed too strong over the goalpost.

Despite the draw, Jaskaniec is proud of the performance Zephyr FC had against first place Lexington SC.

"Today ended 1-1, but we earned more than a tie. We controlled possession, set the tempo and kept the pressure on all game," said Jaskaniec. "The team's quality and work rate were undeniable."

Zephyr FC also held its own defensively, holding Lexington SC scoreless in the first half to force a 0-0 draw at halftime. Lexington leads the league in goals scored this season, with 24 so far.

Spokane defender Kelsey Oyler was crucial in the backline against Lexington, denying reigning player of the year Emina Ekić any offensive opportunities.

Oyler reflected on Spokane being able to earn a draw on the road.

"Today was a turning point in the right direction for this group," said Oyler. "Going forward we need to keep that fight and finish the game off strong. Proud of this team."

Zephyr FC stayed aggressive offensively in the second half, with Silano nearly scoring an opening half goal in the 48th minute, getting a shot at the top of the box off that barely missed too high.

Jaskaniec would have her moment in the 61st minute, scoring a header goal off a beautiful crosser by Silano into the box to give Spokane a 1-0 lead over Lexington SC. The goal was Jaskaniec's second of the season and Zephyr FC's first since October 30th.

Playing from behind, Lexington upped the intensity offensively to level the match, earning its first corner kick in the 65th minute that was snatched by Spokane's star goalkeeper Hope Hisey.

Minutes later, Zephyr FC defender Reese Tappan did an excellent job sealing off Lexington SC forward Catherine Barry from getting a shot off inside the box in the 70th minute. Barry entered the match as the league's second highest goal scorer this season with seven.

With its unbeaten record on the line, Lexington SC Addie McCain earned a penalty kick in the 89th minute to equalize the match at 1-1. The goal was McCain's seventh of the season.

No club was able to score a last minute go-ahead goal, with the match ending as a draw. Spokane and Lexington have now played each other three times this season, with each match ending in a draw.

Coach Lukic is optimistic as Spokane continues its six match road trip in two weeks.

"Today was a great opportunity to show that we can be a top team in this league," said Lukic. "For our last 2025 match we will look to carry this momentum forward and end with a winning result."

Following Saturday's draw, Spokane Zephyr FC will play its final match in 2025 against Fort Lauderdale United FC on December 20th. The match is set to kickoff at 4:30 PM PT and can be streamed on Peacock. For tickets to the next home match on March 14th, visit Zephyr FC Tickets - USL Spokane







