Zephyr FC Dominate Brooklyn FC, 3-0, in First Home Match of the Spring Season

Published on March 14, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Spokane Zephyr FC News Release







Spokane, WA - Spokane Zephyr FC shutout Brooklyn FC 3-0 on Saturday to earn its second straight win and rise to fifth place in Gainbridge Super League standings.

Zephyr FC head coach Nicole Lukic reflected on Saturday's offensive clinic her team put on against Brooklyn.

"We had a lot of things go right offensively today. I'm proud of all the players on the field and bench who had a really good three weeks of training, and today it showed," said Lukic.

Both clubs had missed opportunities to start the match, with Brooklyn forward Rebecca Cooke getting a shot deflected by Zephyr FC's backline in the third minute. Minutes later, Spokane midfielder Felicia Knox pushed a crosser to Emma Jaskaniec inside the box, with Jaskaniec barely missing a header attempt in the sixth minute.

Zephyr FC had more scoring opportunities throughout the half, with defender Ginger Fontenot barely missing a fastbreak shot in the 22nd minute wide right. Soon after, Sophia Braun fired an attempt inside the box that was blocked by Kelsey Daugherty.

The flood gates opened for Spokane in the 36th minute when defender Reese Tappan headed a goal inside the box to give Zephyr FC a 1-0 lead. The score was Tappan's first of the season since signing with the club last offseason.

Tappan attributed much of Spokane's success on Saturday to the work done in practice and the energy fans brought to Zephyr FC's first home match since October.

"I think the fans brought the energy and it really helped us from start to finish," said Tappan. "It starts in practice and staying dialed in, when you score a goal it's easy to let your foot off the gas."

Spokane built on its first goal in the 41st minute when Tori Zierenberg knocked in a fastbreak score off a perfect crosser from Fontenot to increase their lead to 2-0. Zierenberg's right-legged goal was her third this season, which is the third highest on the team in 2025-26.

Zephyr FC kept the pressure on Brooklyn to start the second half, with Fontenot attempting two headers inside the box in the 45th minute. Ginger would finally get her goal in the 61st minute off a breakaway run to extend Spokane's lead to 3-0. The goal was Fontenot's second of the year, ending her career day with one goal and assist.

Fontenot was proud of Saturday's performance and is excited to see how it builds momentum for the team moving forward.

"I'm super happy for the team, we're heading into the thick of the playoff battle so it's good to get this one under our belt and head into our next 7-8 games feeling confident," said Fontenot.

No other goals were scored after Fontenot's, with Spokane goalkeeper Hope Hisey earning her second straight clean sheet and seventh overall this season. Her seven shutouts are the second highest in the league.

During the match, Zephyr FC welcomed back forward Ally Cook and midfielder Katie Murray from long-term injuries. Saturday's tilt was Cook's first match since October 30th, while Murray made her first appearance since last summer.

As the playoff race heats up, coach Lukic is excited to see how this momentum carries onto the final half of the season.

"We're really excited to just keep moving forward one game at a time and keep reaching for a playoff position," said Lukic.

Following Saturday's impressive win, Spokane Zephyr FC will continue a two match homestand when they host DC Power FC on March 21st at ONE Spokane Stadium. The match is set to kickoff at 6:00 PM PT and can be streamed on Peacock. For tickets to Zephyr FC's match against DC, visit Zephyr FC Tickets - USL Spokane.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from March 14, 2026

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