Spokane Zephyr Defeat Brooklyn FC, 3-0
Published on March 14, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)
Brooklyn FC News Release
Spokane, Washington - Brooklyn Football Club (Brooklyn FC) women fell 3-0 to Spokane Zephyr on the road. Spokane opened the scoring in the 36th minute when defender Reese Tappan headed home from a corner. The hosts doubled their lead in the 41st minute as winger Tori Waldeck finished a fast-break opportunity into the bottom corner, sending Spokane into halftime with a 2-0 advantage. Brooklyn created chances in the first half, including a long-range effort from midfielder Kristina Markovic that struck the crossbar.
Brooklyn pushed forward in the second half searching for a response, but Spokane extended its lead in the 61st minute when winger Ginger Fontenot finished from close range following a set piece. Brooklyn continued to generate attacking moments late, with attempts from midfielder Jessica Garziano, center back Kelsey Hill, and Jordan Thompson, while goalkeeper Kelsey Daugherty made several key saves. However, Spokane's defense held firm through stoppage time to secure the 3-0 result.
SCORING SUMMARY
Spokane Zephyr FC - Reese Tappan 36', Tori Waldeck 41', Ginger Fontenot 61'
Brooklyn FC - NONE
DISCIPLINE
Yellow Cards - Kristina Markovic (BK 10'), Felicia Knox (SPK 29'), Leah Scarpelli (BK 54'), Sophie Braun (SPK 55'), Lena Silano (SPK 64'), Jordan Thompson (BK 68'), Katie Murray (SPK 90+1')
Red Cards - NONE
LINEUPS
Brooklyn FC - Kelsey Daugherty; Jordan Thompson, Emma Loving, Kelsey Hill, Hope Breslin; Samantha Kroeger, Kristina Markovic (Antoinette Williams 45'), Leah Scarpelli (Mylena Santos 58'); Jessica Garziano, Catherine Zimmerman (Sofia Lewis 74'), Rebecca Cooke (Ana Markovic 69')
Unused Substitutes: Nicolette Pasquarella, Samantha Rosette
Spokane Zephyr FC - Hope Hisey; Charley Boone (Sarah Clark 67'), Reese Tappan, Haley Thomas, Felicia Knox (Maya Hansen 67'); Sophie Braun (Katie Murray 76'), Emma Jaskaniec (Catherine Rapp 84'), Lena Silano; Tori Waldeck, Kelsey Oyler, Ginger Fontenot
Unused Substitutes: Shea Collins, Hailey Coll
UP NEXT
Brooklyn FC remain on the road to face Tampa Bay Sun FC on March 18. Kickoff is set for 7:30 PM ET.
All matches are available live on Peacock. Multiple home match ticketing options, including multi-game and single game, are available. For more information, visit www.brooklynfootballclub.com and follow Brooklyn FC's official social media channels on Facebook, Instagram, and X.
Gainbridge Super League Stories from March 14, 2026
- Sporting JAX Runs Away with Another Three Points from Fort Lauderdale - Sporting Club Jacksonville
- Spokane Zephyr Defeat Brooklyn FC, 3-0 - Brooklyn FC
- Fort Lauderdale Falls in Home Match with Sporting JAX - Fort Lauderdale United FC
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