Spokane Zephyr FC Sign Former Nebraska Goalkeeper Cece Villa

Published on February 18, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Zephyr FC have signed goalkeeper Cecilia "Cece" Villa to its roster, pending league and federation approval.

Villa joins Spokane after playing at Nebraska University for four seasons. The former Cornhusker tallied 65 saves as a senior in 2025, starting in all 18 of Nebraska's matches and finishing tied for tenth in saves among all keepers in the Big Ten Conference.

Cece posted six clean sheets in 2025, including a shutout against then #22 ranked Ohio State on September 21st where she had three saves against the Buckeyes. Villa's six clean sheets tied for seventh among all goalkeepers in the Big Ten.

The Iowa native also boasts an impressive academic resume, with Villa being named to the Academic All-Big Ten four years in a row (2022-2025). Villa also earned the Sam Foltz 27 Hero Leadership Award in 2025, which honors Nebraska's student-athletes who exemplify leadership, community service, and positive influence on their teams.

Villa attended Dowling Catholic High School in West Des Moines, Iowa, where she posted 167 saves across her freshman and sophomore seasons in 2018.

Zephyr FC head coach Nicole Lukic is excited to add Cece to the roster and see how she continues to grow as a goalkeeper.

"Cece is a goalkeeper with high potential and a strong foundation who we believe will continue to grow in our environment. She brings excellent habits, competitiveness, and professionalism," said Lukic. "Just as importantly, she's a great culture fit and aligns with the standards and values we're building here."Cece Villa and Zephyr FC will play its Spring Home Opener on March 14th against Brooklyn FC at ONE Spokane Stadium. Kickoff is set for 6:00 PM PT and the match can be streamed on Peacock. For tickets to Zephyr FC's match against Brooklyn, visit Zephyr FC Single Match Tickets - USL Spokane.







