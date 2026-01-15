Brooklyn FC Announces Kickoff Times for 2026 USL Championship and Prinx Tires USL Cup Matches

Brooklyn, N.Y. - Brooklyn Football Club (Brooklyn FC) men today announced kickoff times for its full slate of 2026 USL Championship regular-season matches, along with the club's Prinx Tires USL Cup group-stage fixtures. All match times listed below are Eastern Time (ET).

2026 USL Championship Home Matches (Maimonides Park)

Sunday, March 8 vs. Indy Eleven | 3 p.m. ET | Maimonides Park

Saturday, March 21 vs. Hartford Athletic | 7 p.m. ET | Maimonides Park

Saturday, March 28 vs. Louisville City FC | 7 p.m. ET | Maimonides Park

Saturday, April 11 vs. Charleston Battery | 7 p.m. ET | Maimonides Park

Tuesday, April 21 vs. Sacramento Republic FC | 7 p.m. ET | Maimonides Park

Saturday, May 9 vs. Loudoun United FC | 7 p.m. ET | Maimonides Park

Saturday, June 20 vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies | 7 p.m. ET | Maimonides Park

Saturday, July 25 vs. San Antonio FC | 7 p.m. ET | Maimonides Park

Saturday, August 8 vs. Birmingham Legion FC | 7 p.m. ET | Maimonides Park

Saturday, August 22 vs. Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC | 7 p.m. ET | Maimonides Park

Saturday, August 29 vs. Sporting Club Jacksonville | 7 p.m. ET | Maimonides Park

Saturday, September 12 vs. Miami FC | 7 p.m. ET | Maimonides Park

Saturday, September 19 vs. FC Tulsa | 7 p.m. ET | Maimonides Park

Wednesday, September 30 vs. Detroit City FC | 7 p.m. ET | Maimonides Park

Saturday, October 3 vs. Rhode Island FC | 7 p.m. ET | Maimonides Park

2026 USL Championship Away Matches

Saturday, March 14 at Detroit City FC | 4 p.m. ET | Keyworth Stadium

Wednesday, March 25 at Lexington SC | 7 p.m. ET | Lexington SC Stadium

Saturday, May 2 at Miami FC | 7 p.m. ET | South Dade Kia Field at Pitbull Stadium

Saturday, May 23 at Rhode Island FC | 7:30 p.m. ET | Centreville Bank Stadium

Saturday, May 30 at Sporting Club Jacksonville | 7 p.m. ET | Hodges Stadium

Saturday, June 13 at Louisville City FC | 8 p.m. ET | Lynn Family Stadium

Wednesday, June 17 at Indy Eleven | 7 p.m. ET | Michael A. Carroll Stadium

Saturday, July 4 at Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC | 7 p.m. ET | Highmark Stadium

Saturday, July 18 at Sporting Club Jacksonville | 7 p.m. ET | Hodges Stadium

Saturday, August 1 at Charleston Battery | 7:30 p.m. ET | Patriots Point Soccer Stadium

Saturday, August 15 at Las Vegas Lights FC | 10:30 p.m. ET | Cashman Field

Saturday, September 5 at Tampa Bay Rowdies | 7:30 p.m. ET | Al Lang Stadium

Wednesday, September 23 at Birmingham Legion FC | 12 p.m. ET | Protective Stadium

Saturday, October 17 at Hartford Athletic | 7 p.m. ET | Trinity Health Stadium

Saturday, October 24 at Loudoun United FC | 5 p.m. ET | Segra Field

2026 Prinx Tires USL Cup Matches (Group Stage)

Saturday, April 25 at New York Cosmos | 2 p.m. ET | Hinchliffe Stadium

Saturday, May 16 vs. Hartford Athletic | 7 p.m. ET | Maimonides Park

Sunday, June 7 vs. Portland Hearts of Pine | 3 p.m. ET | Maimonides Park

Saturday, July 11 at Rhode Island FC | 7:30 p.m. ET | Centreville Bank Stadium

Brooklyn FC men's full-season tickets are available now via SeatGeek, along with the club's 5+ Game Flex Pack and 10+ Ticket Voucher Pack options. Fans can also purchase group tickets and suites for matches at Maimonides Park. Single-match tickets will also be available beginning Friday, January 16, at 10 a.m. ET.







