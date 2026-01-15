Brooklyn FC Announces Kickoff Times for 2026 USL Championship and Prinx Tires USL Cup Matches
Published on January 15, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)
Brooklyn FC News Release
Brooklyn, N.Y. - Brooklyn Football Club (Brooklyn FC) men today announced kickoff times for its full slate of 2026 USL Championship regular-season matches, along with the club's Prinx Tires USL Cup group-stage fixtures. All match times listed below are Eastern Time (ET).
2026 USL Championship Home Matches (Maimonides Park)
Sunday, March 8 vs. Indy Eleven | 3 p.m. ET | Maimonides Park
Saturday, March 21 vs. Hartford Athletic | 7 p.m. ET | Maimonides Park
Saturday, March 28 vs. Louisville City FC | 7 p.m. ET | Maimonides Park
Saturday, April 11 vs. Charleston Battery | 7 p.m. ET | Maimonides Park
Tuesday, April 21 vs. Sacramento Republic FC | 7 p.m. ET | Maimonides Park
Saturday, May 9 vs. Loudoun United FC | 7 p.m. ET | Maimonides Park
Saturday, June 20 vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies | 7 p.m. ET | Maimonides Park
Saturday, July 25 vs. San Antonio FC | 7 p.m. ET | Maimonides Park
Saturday, August 8 vs. Birmingham Legion FC | 7 p.m. ET | Maimonides Park
Saturday, August 22 vs. Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC | 7 p.m. ET | Maimonides Park
Saturday, August 29 vs. Sporting Club Jacksonville | 7 p.m. ET | Maimonides Park
Saturday, September 12 vs. Miami FC | 7 p.m. ET | Maimonides Park
Saturday, September 19 vs. FC Tulsa | 7 p.m. ET | Maimonides Park
Wednesday, September 30 vs. Detroit City FC | 7 p.m. ET | Maimonides Park
Saturday, October 3 vs. Rhode Island FC | 7 p.m. ET | Maimonides Park
2026 USL Championship Away Matches
Saturday, March 14 at Detroit City FC | 4 p.m. ET | Keyworth Stadium
Wednesday, March 25 at Lexington SC | 7 p.m. ET | Lexington SC Stadium
Saturday, May 2 at Miami FC | 7 p.m. ET | South Dade Kia Field at Pitbull Stadium
Saturday, May 23 at Rhode Island FC | 7:30 p.m. ET | Centreville Bank Stadium
Saturday, May 30 at Sporting Club Jacksonville | 7 p.m. ET | Hodges Stadium
Saturday, June 13 at Louisville City FC | 8 p.m. ET | Lynn Family Stadium
Wednesday, June 17 at Indy Eleven | 7 p.m. ET | Michael A. Carroll Stadium
Saturday, July 4 at Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC | 7 p.m. ET | Highmark Stadium
Saturday, July 18 at Sporting Club Jacksonville | 7 p.m. ET | Hodges Stadium
Saturday, August 1 at Charleston Battery | 7:30 p.m. ET | Patriots Point Soccer Stadium
Saturday, August 15 at Las Vegas Lights FC | 10:30 p.m. ET | Cashman Field
Saturday, September 5 at Tampa Bay Rowdies | 7:30 p.m. ET | Al Lang Stadium
Wednesday, September 23 at Birmingham Legion FC | 12 p.m. ET | Protective Stadium
Saturday, October 17 at Hartford Athletic | 7 p.m. ET | Trinity Health Stadium
Saturday, October 24 at Loudoun United FC | 5 p.m. ET | Segra Field
2026 Prinx Tires USL Cup Matches (Group Stage)
Saturday, April 25 at New York Cosmos | 2 p.m. ET | Hinchliffe Stadium
Saturday, May 16 vs. Hartford Athletic | 7 p.m. ET | Maimonides Park
Sunday, June 7 vs. Portland Hearts of Pine | 3 p.m. ET | Maimonides Park
Saturday, July 11 at Rhode Island FC | 7:30 p.m. ET | Centreville Bank Stadium
Brooklyn FC men's full-season tickets are available now via SeatGeek, along with the club's 5+ Game Flex Pack and 10+ Ticket Voucher Pack options. Fans can also purchase group tickets and suites for matches at Maimonides Park. Single-match tickets will also be available beginning Friday, January 16, at 10 a.m. ET.
