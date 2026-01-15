Tampa Bay Sun FC and Olga Massombo Mutually Agree to Part Ways

Published on January 15, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Tampa Bay Sun FC News Release







Tampa, FL. - Tampa Bay Sun FC has mutually agreed to part ways with forward Olga Massombo, the club announced today.

Massombo joined the Sun in July, bringing international experience and attacking versatility to the squad. Born in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo, and raised in Canada, she arrived in Tampa Bay after competing professionally abroad and representing DR Congo on the international stage.

Massombo will continue her professional career with Fenerbahçe Spor Kulübü in Turkey.

The club thanks Olga for her professionalism and contributions during her time in Tampa Bay and wishes her continued success in the next chapter of her career.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from January 15, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.