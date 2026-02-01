Brooklyn FC Women Fight Back for 1-1 Draw in Dallas

Published on February 1, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Dallas, Texas - Brooklyn Football Club (Brooklyn FC) women battled to a 1-1 draw on the road against Dallas Trinity FC in their first match of 2026. After a scoreless first half, Brooklyn created several chances through midfielder Jennifer Cudjoe and forward Catherine Zimmerman. Dallas broke the deadlock in the 58th minute when midfielder Camryn Lancaster finished low into the corner from the right side of the box.

Brooklyn responded with sustained pressure and was rewarded in the 83rd minute as forward Rebecca Cooke poked home from close range to level the match at 1-1. The visitors continued to push late, with center back Jordan Thompson forcing a strong save and Zimmerman narrowly missing with a header, while Dallas struck the post in the closing stages. After a brief late stoppage and three minutes of added time, the match ended level, as Brooklyn showed resilience to open the year with one road point.

Key Takeaways

Rebecca Cooke scored her fifth goal of the season, establishing her lead as Brooklyn FC's top scorer and continuing her strong attacking form.

Brooklyn opened the 2026 campaign with a road point, maintaining momentum from their strong finish to 2025.

Brooklyn FC dominated shooting chances, outshooting Dallas Trinity FC 14-5 over the course of the match.

Tengarrinha's View

On the topic of the team's response and mentality. "I wouldn't say it was only after the goal that we stayed on the front foot. I think we controlled and dominated the game for the full 90 minutes, and on one mistake, Dallas was able to score. For us, the draw honestly feels a bit short, and that's why even after the equalizer we kept pushing and trying to find the winning goal. This group has a real soul and a mentality that doesn't switch off. I'm very proud of the growth this team has shown."

On the topic of progression in Dallas and the bigger picture. "As I mentioned before, I felt we were the better team and controlled the game throughout. If you look at the last three games Brooklyn has played here in Dallas, the results were 6-0, then 1-0, and now 1-1. That shows a clear progression, and that's what we need to focus on. Just to add some context, I wasn't the coach for that first result, but it's still important to recognize the evolution of the group. That said, we're not satisfied with the outcome. On paper, a point here can look like a good result, but after the way the game played out, it doesn't leave us happy. We felt we deserved more."

Match Reactions

#30 Kelsey Daugherty (Goalkeeper)

On the topic of staying disciplined defensively. "I think we stayed really disciplined the whole game, even after the goal, which allowed us to keep getting forward and winning the ball high."

On the topic of taking a road point and building confidence. "We put up a good performance and took a point on the road against a team that was in good form before the break is always good. It should give us confidence heading into the next game."

#10 Rebecca Cooke (Forward)

On the topic of sustained pressure and late goals. "I think we were on top a lot of the game. We pressed them well, we put them under pressure, and with that comes momentum. It was only a matter of time before we scored. We've scored late goals all season, and that's a testament to the character of the team."

On the topic of the equalizer and being in the right place. "Ã¢ÂÂ Ã¢ÂÂ I didn't see much. I was just watching Ana take her shot, and I think it caught everyone off guard. My initial shot was poor, but just glad I could finish it off in the end."

Brooklyn FC head coach Tomás Tengarrinha looks on from the sideline as Brooklyn battled to a 1-1 road draw in Dallas. Credit Anna Dolmany / Dallas Trinity FC

Brooklyn FC forward Ana Marković reacts after a key attacking moment in the second half against Dallas Trinity FC. Credit: Dallas Trinity FC

Brooklyn FC midfielder Samantha Kroeger challenges for a header during Brooklyn's 1-1 draw with Dallas Trinity FC on January 31, 2026. Credit: Dallas Trinity FC

Brooklyn FC defender Lauren Gogal delivers the ball from the back line during the club's season opener in Dallas. Credit: Anna Dolmany / Dallas Trinity FC

Samantha Kroeger drives play forward for Brooklyn FC during sustained second-half pressure against Dallas Trinity FC. Credit: Anna Dolmany / Dallas Trinity FC

Goalkeeper Kelsey Daugherty helped anchor Brooklyn FC defensively in a 1-1 draw with Dallas Trinity FC. Credit: Anna Dolmany / Dallas Trinity FC

Rebecca Cooke, who scored Brooklyn's equalizer, controls possession during the second half in Dallas. Credit: Anna Dolmany / Dallas Trinity FC

Head coach Tomás Tengarrinha reacts from the touchline as Jessica Garziano tracks the action during Brooklyn's road draw in Dallas. Credit: Anna Dolmany / Dallas Trinity FC.

Rebecca Cooke and Catherine Zimmerman press forward as Brooklyn FC pushed for goals late against Dallas Trinity FC. Credit: Anna Dolmany / Dallas Trinity FC

Up Next...

Brooklyn FC women return to action on February 14, traveling to face Fort Lauderdale United FC at 7:30 PM ET. The complete 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League schedule is available online, and all matches can be streamed live on Peacock. Tickets for all Brooklyn FC home matches are available online. For more information, visit www.brooklynfootballclub.com and follow Brooklyn FC on Facebook, Instagram, and X.







