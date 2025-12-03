Brooklyn FC Signs Lauren Gogal

Brooklyn, N.Y. - Brooklyn Football Club (Brooklyn FC) Women have signed defender Lauren Gogal to its women's team for the 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League season, a USL property, pending league and federation approval.

"Lauren is a strong player who can flex to meet the team's needs, both offensively and defensively, which makes her a valuable asset as we progress during the second half of the season," said Kevin Tenjo, General Manager of Brooklyn FC Women. "Her mentality, professionalism, and technical ability align perfectly with what we look for at Brooklyn FC."

Gogal, 22, comes to Brooklyn FC after a short stint with Utah Royals FC as a free agent in September, 2025. Before joining URFC, she made her professional debut with the Washington Spirit during the 2025 NWSL preseason as a non-roster signing and later as a national team replacement. Gogal started and played the full 90 minutes, leading to a victory over Salvadoran club Alianza in the group stage of the 2025/26 CONCACAF W Champions Cup. Between her stints with the Spirit, she joined Lexington SC in the USL W, starting in 10 matches and scoring two goals.

"Brooklyn FC has a strong vision and passionate community behind it, and I'm excited to contribute on and off the field," said Gogal. "It's an honor to take the next steps in my professional career with a team and city as special as this one."

Prior to her professional career, Gogal played four seasons at Virginia Tech as a defender and midfielder. During her time with Virginia Tech, she logged 3350 minutes, made 64 appearances, and scored three goals. Gogal played a key role during her senior year, starting in all four NCAA tournament matches and leading Virginia Tech to its second quarterfinals in program history.

