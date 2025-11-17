NaYeong Shin Called up to South Korean National Team

Published on November 17, 2025

Brooklyn, N.Y. - The South Korean women's national team announced on Monday that Brooklyn Football Club (Brooklyn FC) defender NaYeong Shin (Shinny) has been called up for the team's upcoming international friendlies against Wales on November 28 and the Netherlands on December 2.

Shin (26) has represented South Korea on its National Teams since she was 16 with the U-17s, before joining the U-19 team for the 2017 AFC U-19 Women's Championship in Nanjing. She went on to represent South Korea at the 2019 Summer Universiade in Naples, Italy, and received her first senior call-up for the 2025 Pink Ladies' Cup. Shin has started in five matches during South Korea's 2025 Women's International Friendly.

She joined Brooklyn FC for its 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League season, making her debut during the team's opening match against Tampa Bay Sun FC. She's logged 377 minutes and maintains a tackle success rate of 71.4%.

Brooklyn FC Women's next match is against Spokane Zephyr FC on November 22. The team will return home to Maimonides Park on Sunday, March 22. The complete 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League schedule is available online, and all matches can be streamed live on Peacock.







