League-Leading Lexington SC Beats Brooklyn FC Women 0-2

Published on November 15, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Football Club (Brooklyn FC) women fell 0-2 to league-leading Lexington SC on Saturday afternoon at Maimonides Park. The visitors struck early in the 12th minute when winger McKenzie Weinert finished from the center of the box into the top right corner. Lexington doubled their advantage in the 20th minute as forward Addie McCain slotted a low shot into the bottom left corner after capitalizing on a cross from Weinert.

Brooklyn created several chances through forwards Rebecca Cooke, Catherine Zimmerman, and Sofia Lewis, but couldn't find a breakthrough against Lexington's organized back line. Despite a strong second-half push, Brooklyn's comeback efforts fell short against the unbeaten league leaders.

Key Takeaways

Best Brooklyn looks: Zimmerman (71'), Cooke (69', 43'), Lewis chance saved (68'); multiple late shots blocked (82'-83').

Daugherty produced key saves (14', 69') to keep it within reach.

Discipline on the line: Brooklyn caught offside once vs Lexington's four.

Former Brooklyn FC CB Allison Pantuso returned to Maimonides Park for the first time since her summer transfer; she started and finished all 28 matches for Brooklyn's inaugural season.

Kiki (Kristina Marković) made her second appearance of the season.

Tengarrinha's View

On facing the league leaders and preparation:

"They're a quality, well-coached side, and they've earned their spot at the top. We prepared all week to disrupt their rhythm, and on another day, the margins tilt our way and we take something from the match."

On bouncing back vs. Spokane:

"We'll approach Spokane with the same spirit and energy. The last three games we've shown big improvement, and we'll go into it to win."

Match Reactions

#10 Rebecca Cooke (Forward) - On creating chances but not scoring:

"The luck didn't fall on our side today, but we showed we can create chances against the best team in the league. The goals will come."

#12 Hope Breslin (Midfielder) - On composure after early setbacks:

"Giving up early goals is tough, but we pulled together, got our minds right, kept our composure, and kept fighting."

Up Next...

Brooklyn FC Women's next match is against Spokane Zephyr FC on November 22. The team will return home to Maimonides Park on Sunday, March 22. The complete 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League schedule is available online, and all matches can be streamed live on Peacock. For more information, visit www.brooklynfootballclub.com and follow Brooklyn FC on Facebook, Instagram, and X.







