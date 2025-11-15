Lexington Women Tie League Record For Longest Unbeaten Streak With 2-0 Over Brooklyn

Published on November 15, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

BROOKLYN, N.Y. - The Lexington Sporting Club women tied the longest unbeaten streak in Gainbridge Super League history with a 2-0 win Saturday, extending their current undefeated run to 11 matches and retaining their top spot in the standings.

Lexington's first goal came off another Hannah Sharts long throw, one of many weapons in Head Coach Masaki Hemmi's offensive arsenal. Sharts' toss trickled to the foot of McKenzie Weinert, who smashed it on the volley for her second goal of the season.

Weinert was far from finished as the forward assisted her club's second of the afternoon.

LSC's buildup from the backline consisted of 16 passes in the 20' minute, ultimately resulting in Weinert finding Addie McCain in front of goal for an easy tap-in.

McCain's goal total sits at half a dozen with her score Saturday, tied for the second-most in the league alongside teammate Catherine Barry.

Lexington continued to dictate the pace of the match in the second half. It maintained 62% of possession in the second period and 68% overall while leading in shots on target (3-1), total passes (261-158) and passing accuracy (80%-60%)

In addition to tying the longest unbeaten streak in the league, LSC secured its fifth clean sheet of the campaign, tied for the most in the league.

It plays for history next weekend.

Final stats and post-match quotes from Head Coach Masaki Hemmi, forward McKenzie Weinert and defender Allison Pantuso are attached.

GOALS

12' LEX: McKenzie Weinert

20' LEX: Addie McCain (assist: McKenzie Weinert)

LINEUPS

LEX: Kat Asman, Hannah Johnson, Hannah Sharts, Allison Pantuso, Alyssa Bourgeois (74' Maddy Perez), Taylor Aylmer, Tati Fung (64' Shea Moyer), McKenzie Weinert (64' Amber Nguyen), Sarah Griffith (85' Justina Gaynor), Addie McCain, Catherine Barry (74' Hannah White)

BKN: Kelsey Daugherty, Antoinette Williams (62' Jennifer Cudjoe), Kelsey Hill, Jordan Thompson, Leah Scarpelli (19' Sam Rosette), Hope Breslin, Sam Kroeger, Mylena (58' Sofia Lewis), Catherine Zimmerman (82' Ana Markovic), Jessica Garziano (82' Kristina Markovic), Rebecca Cooke

UP NEXT

Lexington SC women have one more match away from home before returning to Lexington SC Stadium. They take on the 2024/25 Gainbridge Super League Champions, Tampa Bay Sun FC, on Saturday, Nov. 22 at 7:30 p.m. ET.







