Lexington SC Women Travel To Coney Island To Match Up With Brooklyn FC

Published on November 14, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Lexington Sporting Club News Release







BROOKLYN, N.Y. - The Lexington SC women have matched up against seven of the other eight clubs in the Gainbridge Super League through the first third of the season. Familiar foes now begin to regularly populate the schedule, beginning with Brooklyn FC Saturday afternoon.

The two sides previously met in the Bluegrass on Sept. 7, a 2-0 victory in favor of Lexington.

It was the match in which Catherine Barry introduced herself as a force in the league, scoring twice in a four-minute span then hitting the crossbar 90 seconds later in search of a hat trick.

LSC's initial clash with Brooklyn initiated a run in which the club has posted a 4W-0L-4D record and outscored opponents 18-5.

Saturday will also feature two players tied for the Gainbridge Super League assist lead, Lexington's Tati Fung and Brooklyn's Jessica Garziano.

It is the first match of the Saturday slate, and all eyes will be on Lexington SC as it looks to extend its streak to 10 unbeaten to begin the season. The club sits atop the league table, leading Fort Lauderdale United FC by a point with a match in hand.

Kickoff from Maimonides Park is set for 1 p.m. ET.

SCOUTING BROOKLYN

Brooklyn FC enters play fresh off its second win of the season and its first since Week 1. It was a 1-0 affair featuring a goal from right-back Leah Scarpelli and the New York side collecting its first clean sheet of the campaign.

Overall, Brooklyn sits in seventh place in the standings with a 2W-4L-5D record and a -3 goal differential.

Despite scoring only 14 goals through 11 matches played, Brooklyn has only been shut out twice, suggesting an opponent must typically score more than once to win.

Rebecca Cooke leads the side with four goals, the aforementioned Garziano paves the way with four assists and goalkeeper Kelsey Daugherty owns a 58.6% save percentage on 29 shots faced.

STAT OF THE MATCH

Dating back to the 2024/25 season finale, Lexington SC in unbeaten in its last 10 matches. A result on Saturday would tie LSC for the longest undefeated streak in league history, a record set by Carolina Ascent FC last season (11).

HOW TO WATCH

The match will stream nationally on Peacock.







