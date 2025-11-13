Kickoff Time Rescheduled for Lexington SC Women's Match on November 15
Published on November 13, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)
Lexington Sporting Club News Release
BROOKLYN, N.Y. - The kickoff time for Lexington SC's Gainbridge Super League match at Brooklyn FC on Saturday, Nov. 15, has been rescheduled to 1 p.m. ET. The match was originally scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. ET.
Kickoff has been moved up to accommodate an ideal broadcast environment for fans.
The contest will still stream live on Peacock nationally.
Gainbridge Super League Stories from November 13, 2025
- Brooklyn FC Updates Kickoff Times for November 15 and November 22 Home Matches - Brooklyn FC
- Kickoff Time Rescheduled for Lexington SC Women's Match on November 15 - Lexington Sporting Club
- Preview: Tampa Bay Sun FC at Fort Lauderdale United FC - Tampa Bay Sun FC
- DC Power FC Defeats Fort Lauderdale 3-1 at Home - DC Power FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Lexington Sporting Club Stories
- Kickoff Time Rescheduled for Lexington SC Women's Match on November 15
- What Has Stood out the Most to the LSC Women this Season - LSC's POV
- Griffith, Sharts, McCain, Asman Receive October Team of the Month Honors
- Lexington Sporting Club Rides Strong Start over Sporting Jacksonville
- Lexington Sporting Club Launches College Advisory Program for Student Athletes