Kickoff Time Rescheduled for Lexington SC Women's Match on November 15

Published on November 13, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Lexington Sporting Club News Release







BROOKLYN, N.Y. - The kickoff time for Lexington SC's Gainbridge Super League match at Brooklyn FC on Saturday, Nov. 15, has been rescheduled to 1 p.m. ET. The match was originally scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. ET.

Kickoff has been moved up to accommodate an ideal broadcast environment for fans.

The contest will still stream live on Peacock nationally.







