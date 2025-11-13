DC Power FC Defeats Fort Lauderdale 3-1 at Home

Published on November 13, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

2025/26 Gainbridge Super League Fall Season

DC Power FC (3-3-4, 13 PTS) 3 vs. 1 Fort Lauderdale United FC (4-2-4, 16 PTS)

Wednesday, November 12

Audi Field

Player Notes

Midfielder Dasia Torbert scored her first professional goal in the 20th minute to open the scoring. Forward Gianna Gourley fed the ball through to Torbert who took the shot to the bottom right corner. Gourley's assist is her second of the 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League season.

Torbert scored her second goal all-time at the 40th minute to earn her first professional brace. The shot was assisted by midfielder Emily Colton, her second of the season.

Forward Loza Abera scored her second goal of the season on a header in the 83rd minute to extend Power FC's edge to 3-1.

Midfielder Alexis Theoret won a team-high 13 duels and completed 90 minutes in her 10th straight start for D.C.'s side.

Match Notes

DC Power FC is now 2-1-2 all-time against Fort Lauderdale United FC.

Power FC is 1-1-4 at home this 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League season.

DC Power FC Lineup: Morgan Aquino, Susanna Fitch, Sydney Cummings, Ellie Gilbert, Paige Almendariz (Madison Murnin 76'), Alexis Theoret, Emily Colton (Katrina Guillou 76'), Anna Bagley, Jaydah Bedoya, Dasia Torbert (Loza Abera 80') and Gianna Gourley.

Unused Substitutes: Makenna Gottschalk, Katie Duong, Margie Detrizio and Claire Constant.

Head Coach: Omid Namazi

Fort Lauderdale United FC Lineup: Bella Hara, Kelli Van Treeck, Madison McComasky (Kate Colvin 81'), Ella Simpson, Laurel Ansbrow, Stella Nyamekye (Lilly McCarthy 80'), Lily Nabet, Taylor Smith (Kathrynn Gonźalez 69'), Princess Ademiluyi (Kiara Locklear 68'), Sh'nia Gordon (Julia Grosso 45') and Jasmine Hamid.

Unused Substitutes: Haley Craig and Darya Rajaee.

Head Coach: Ali Rogers

DC Power Football Club Post-Match Quotes

Head Coach Omid Namazi

On Power FC's dominating presence in the match...

"Even after the game, I not only congratulated them for a win that was well deserved but to me, there's no equal to competing and to play with intensity and play with a sense of urgency," Namazi said. "I thought tonight they came out of the gates playing that way and it showed. I felt we dominated the first half, got a couple goals, mismanaged the last five minutes in the first half and gave up a goal on a set piece. Overall, I was very pleased with our effort."

Midfielder Dasia Torbert

On her first two professional goals in the first half...

"The whole time I was kind of antsy on it," Torbert said. "I could see it from the jump that they were very weak on their weak sides and they had a lot of space so every single time either Gianna or Anna would cut in, I was going. I was ready, so it was just a matter of time that they got the ball off their foot in the drive to play and I was able to finish."

Forward Loza Abera

On her goal to extend Power FC's edge to 3-1 in the 83rd minute...

"For that goal, with Sue shooting I was watching the crossbar, and the ball came back so I jumped to the ball and then I scored," Abera said.







