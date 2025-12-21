DC Power FC Secures Clean Sheet and a Point in Fall Season Finale

Published on December 20, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

DC Power FC News Release







2025/26 Gainbridge Super League Fall Season

Carolina Ascent FC (5-4-5, 20 PTS) 0 vs. 0 DC Power FC (3-5-6, 15 PTS)

Saturday, December 20

American Legion Memorial Stadium

Player Notes

Goalkeeper Morgan Aquino started in her fourteenth straight match and recorded 90 minutes. Aquino made two saves and two clearances to keep Carolina Ascent FC off the board and earn her second clean sheet of the 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League season.

Midfielder Emily Colton made her 10th start this season and completed 90 minutes. Colton won a team-high 10 duels and created six chances for D.C.'s side.

Defender Sydney Cummings led the team with nine clearances and made one interception to help secure the clean sheet on the road.

Match Notes

DC Power FC outshot its opponent, 19-10.

DC Power FC is now 0-5-2 all-time and 0-2-1 this season against Carolina Ascent FC.

Carolina Ascent FC Lineup: Meagan McClelland, Jill Aguilera, Jenna Butler, Sydney Studer, Brianna Martínez, Emily Morris (Chloe Hylton 45'), Taylor Porter, Riley Parker (Macey Bader 88'), Mia Corbin (Alyssa Walker 67'), Mackenzie George and Rylee Baisden (Emily Moxley 88').

Unused Substitutes: Sydney Martínez, Meaghan Nally and Sarah Troccoli.

Head Coach: Philip Poole

________________________________________________________________________________

DC Power FC Lineup: Morgan Aquino, Susanna Fitch, Paige Almendariz, Madison Murnin, Sydney Cummings, Claire Constant, Emily Colton, Dasia Torbert (Katrina Guillou 88'), Alexis Theoret, Loza Abera (Anna Bagley 71') and Gianna Gourley.

Unused Substitutes: Makenna Gottschalk, Chinyelu Asher, Katie Duong, Carleigh Frilles and Ellie Gilbert.

Head Coach: Omid Namazi

DC Power Football Club Post-Match Quotes

Head Coach Omid Namazi

On today's match result...

"Today was the most complete game that we've played," Namazi said. "We limited the chances for a very good team in Carolina and produced enough chances to score goals and win the game. Unfortunately, the only thing that was missing is that last touch and the finishing touch that we couldn't muster up."

Midfielder Emily Colton

On the strengthened motivation heading into the second half of the season...

"I think the energy we brought today was amazing and we created very good chances on goal," Colton said. "Although the goals didn't come, the whole team put in a solid defensive effort and coming out with a clean sheet is always a goal of ours so it's a huge credit to our defense. We will use this game as motivation and energy for the second half of the season, and I know we will all come back very motivated and hungry for wins."

Goalkeeper Morgan Aquino

On the defensive performance against Carolina Ascent FC...

"Today I thought we brought the grit that we've been looking for over the past 10 or so games," Aquino said. "We brought that throughout the whole 90 and the backline put on a really good 90-minute performance and that helped secure the clean sheet."







Gainbridge Super League Stories from December 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.