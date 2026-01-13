DC Power FC Announce Kickoff Adjustment for Match on February 7 against Sporting Jax

WASHINGTON, D.C. - DC Power Football Club and the Gainbridge Super League have announced a kickoff adjustment for its 2-25/26 Spring season opening match on Saturday, February 7 on the road against Sporting Jax.

The match, previously scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET will now kick off at 5:00 p.m. ET. at Hodges Stadium.

DC Power FC returns home to Audi Field on Friday, March 13 to open the 2025/26 Spring season against Dallas Trinity FC. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. EST with tickets available for purchase at dcpowerfootballclub.com/tickets/tickets.







