DC Power Football Club Opens Spring Schedule on the Road against Jacksonville

Published on February 7, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

WASHINGTON, D.C. - DC Power Football Club (3-5-6, 15 PTS) will face expansion side Sporting Jax (8-3-4, 28 PTS) on Saturday night to launch its 2025/26 Spring schedule. Kickoff is scheduled for 5:00 p.m. ET at UNF Hodges Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida.

DC Power Football Club returns to Audi Field on Thursday, March 12 to take on Dallas Trinity FC in its Spring Home Opener. Match tickets are available for purchase at dcpowerfootballclub.com/tickets.

Following the first half of the 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League season, DC Power FC is looking for consistent and clinical play in the final third, focusing on its execution on both ends of the pitch.

"We're hoping that we can start where we finished and the way we were playing at the tail end of the first half of the season," Head Coach Omid Namazi said. "I felt that we could play with anybody in the league. Had our execution, especially in the final third, been better we would have been way up higher in the standings. We've added some pieces now and we're trying to integrate those pieces into the team. I'm hoping that what we were missing in terms of that execution, on both ends, will be better."

Ahead of the Spring half of the 2025/26 season, DC Power FC bolstered its roster with the addition of four dynamic new signings, three bringing experience from other clubs across the Gainbridge Super League. Forwards Alyssa Walker and Hannah Richardson and Midfielders Justina Gaynor and Lexi Fraley will be available for D.C.'s side against Jacksonville.

Richardson and Gaynor joined DC Power FC from Lexington SC and Walker signed from Carolina Ascent FC. Fraley's signing marks her professional debut, previously playing at Purdue University (NCAA).

"They'll be of great help; it's just a matter of getting them integrated into our system of play and them getting familiar with their teammates," Namazi said.

Scouting Sporting Jacksonville

Power FC is 1-1-0 all-time against Sporting Jax, 1-0-0 on the road. Led by head coach Stacey Balaam, Jacksonville opened its Spring season with a 1-0 win against Carolina on Saturday, January 31 at home. Sporting Jax looks to build on its opening victory in its second straight home fixture on Saturday.

The last time D.C.'s side faced Jacksonville on October 14, 2025, Power FC fell to Jacksonville 1-0 at Audi Field. Although D.C.'s side dictated tempo and possession in its last match against Jacksonville, DC Power FC was unable to execute and put away chances in the final third to equalize.

"Our game model is pretty much the same. We've added some new pieces that you'll see in the lineup and hopefully they can make us more effective on both ends of the field," Namazi said when asked about how Power FC has changed since its last match against Jacksonville's side.

DC Power FC's match against Sporting Jax will be streamed live on  Peacock TV  beginning at  5:00 p.m. ET.







