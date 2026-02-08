Sporting JAX Suffers First Defeat Since October, Falls to DC Power, 1-0

Sporting Club Jacksonville (8-4-4, 28 pts) suffered its first Gainbridge Super League loss in 99 days, losing 1-0 to DC Power FC (4-5-6, 18 pts) on Saturday at Hodges Stadium.

Saturday's match marked Lift Every Voice Night, where Sporting JAX celebrated Black History Month and the club's motto. Things got off to a somewhat tempered start, but it didn't take along before decent chances arose for the home team.

The first of these came from a corner kick, with forward Paige Kenton's header not being quite enough. Kenton continued to have solid chances, the best of which came in the 34th minute when her strike beat the keeper, but narrowly missed to the right of the far post.

Sporting JAX had the majority of the first half's offensive opportunities, but DC Power FC wasn't completely quiet. The visitors nearly made Sporting JAX pay, when defender Julia Lester was forced to make an invaluable recovery to prevent what would have been a high-percentage look.

Ultimately, the match entered the half time break scoreless, similar to last week's affair with Carolina Ascent FC. For a team that is second in the Gainbridge Super League in goals scored, recent low-scoring occurrences have been out of the norm for Sporting JAX.

"I think we [found the seams] really well in the first half, and I had opportunities I should have finished," Kenton said. "And then in the second half, they tightened things up."

The levee finally broke in the 78th minute, but not in the way many would have expected given the number of chances and possession percentage. A defensive turnover in the final third proved deadly for Sporting JAX, as midfielder Justina Gaynor picked off the ball and sent it to forward Alyssa Walker, who put it in the net.

Following the late goal, there were still chances for Sporting JAX, including a Kenton header in the 90th minute. An equalizer was not in the cards, though, as added time expired and the match ended, 1-0, in favor of DC.

This was DC Power's first match of the season's second half, and it proved to be a physical contest.

"Like we said, it was the first game back for them, so I think they were definitely super amped, and brought a lot of good energy." Sporting JAX midfielder Sophie Jones said. "It was definitely a physical game."

Sporting JAX's inability to convert on at least one of their chances ultimately cost them. The first half stood out to the team in this area, where near misses and close shots will sting for the next few days.

"We were a little bit wasteful and obviously, anything can happen when the game's so tight towards the end," Sporting JAX Head Coach Stacey Balaam said. "One mistake can lead to something costly, and we weren't able to get back into the game so credit to [DC Power FC]."

With a short turnaround, Sporting JAX will have to bounce back quickly as they take on Spokane Zephyr FC on Wednesday. A new opponent, combined with a short break following a loss, could propose some trouble for Sporting JAX. On the flip side, it offers an opportunity to shake the loss and get things right.

Jones and Kenton both amplified this sentiment post-match, reflecting the larger mindset of the squad following the loss.

"I think for right now, it's just watch film, learn from it and get ready for Spokane," Jones said. "I think none of us like to lose, obviously, and so I think we're all going to be really amped for this next game and if anything, it's great that we get to have a game so soon to kind of take all that out," Kenton echoed.

