DC Power FC Sign Gianna Gourley to a Contract Extension through 2026/27

Published on January 13, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

DC Power FC News Release







WASHINGTON, D.C. - DC Power Football Club has signed Forward Gianna Gourley to a contract extension through the 2026/27 Gainbridge Super League season.

"Gianna is a dynamic number 9 who has established herself as a key force on our attacking line and we're excited to have her with us through the 2026/27 season," Steven Birnbaum, DC Power Football Club Sporting Director, said. "Her ability to be clinical in the final third consistently sets her apart and we're excited to see her continued growth and impact as we work towards a championship title in the upcoming season."

During the Fall 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League schedule, DC Power FC's all-time scoring leader started in all 14 matches and completed 1,232 minutes for the club. Gourley scored a team-high eight goals and the second most goals across the league in addition to earning her third professional brace in DC Power FC's 2-2 draw on December 13, 2025 against Lexington SC. Honors received include a team-high three Gainbridge Super League Team of the Month selections for September, November and December 2025 along with being named the USLPA (United Soccer League Player's Association) December Player of the Month.

Before signing with DC Power FC, Gourley launched her professional career with Fort Lauderdale United FC. In the Fall slate of the inaugural 2024/25 season, Gourley made nine appearances (two starts) totaling 250 minutes.

Making an immediate impact at the collegiate level, Gourley played her first two seasons at the University of Iowa and her final three at Grand Canyon University where she etched her name in the record books as the national goal scoring leader by the end of the 2023 season. With the Hawkeyes, Gourley made 36 appearances (11 starts), scored six goals, earned three assists and was named to the Big Ten All-Freshman Team for her impressive freshman campaign.

In three seasons at Grand Canyon University, Gourley scored 49 goals, recorded 15 assists in 65 appearances (56 starts) and was named to the All-WAC first team for three straight seasons. Gourley scored a career-best 21 goals in 23 appearances, meriting her selection as the 2023 WAC Offensive Player of the Year.

The Las Vegas, Nevada native is a product of Bishop Gorman High School and was named Nevada's Gatorade Player of the Year in 2019 for her standout 31 goals and 11 assists senior season.

Gianna Gourley

Position: Forward

Birthplace: Las Vegas, Nevada

Birthdate: 1/23/2001

Height: 5'9''

Age: 24

Status: Domestic







