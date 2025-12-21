Dallas Trinity FC Draws 1-1 against Lexington SC

Published on December 20, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Dallas Trinity FC News Release







DALLAS - Dallas Trinity FC (6-5-2, 20 points) and Lexington SC (5-0-9, 24 points) ended in a 1-1 draw on Saturday afternoon at Cotton Bowl Stadium. Dallas has now won or drawn in four consecutive matches and remains in playoff position (number four in the standings) in the Gainbridge Super League.

Lexington got on the board first with a goal in the 28th minute, putting them up 1-0 at the half. Dallas came out aggressive in the second half, as forward Chioma Ubogagu connected on a free kick from just outside the penalty box in the 52nd minute to tie things up. Goalkeeper Rylee Foster came up with big saves down the stretch, including a penalty kick block in the 70th minute to keep the final score 1-1.

The match had an attendance of 2,204 fans as the club celebrated "Happy Holidays" with festive fan activations including a Santa Claus appearance and Las Posadas celebration.

NOTABLES

Dallas Trinity FC sits in 4th place in the Gainbridge Super League standings.

DTFC now has a record of 4-2-1 at home this season.

Dallas is now 4-1-1 all-time against Lexington; the two squads will face off twice more this season (Feb. 14 and March 18).

Forward Chioma Ubogagu scored her first goal of the season (52'); she had four during the 2024/25 season.

14 players saw action for Dallas against Lexington.

Dallas tallied six total shots (three shots on target); Lexington had 13 total shots four shots on target).

COMING UP

Dallas Trinity FC has concluded the first half of the 2025/2026 season and now enters a six-week Winter Break. The club will resume its 2025/26 season on Saturday, Jan. 31 at 4:00 p.m. CT, playing host to Brooklyn FC (4-6-5, 17 points) from Cotton Bowl Stadium, as DTFC celebrates Black History Month. The match will stream on Peacock.

QUOTES

Head Coach/General Manager Chris Petrucelli

On the match...

"It was sort of a 90-minute battle for possession and to try to create chances. I don't know that there were a ton of chances either way. That's a good team that's tough to play against. I thought that we battled hard."

Forward Chioma Ubogagu

On the draw...

"We knew it was going to be a challenge. We knew we had to compete. A draw is a good result. We obviously wanted a win but we'll take the draw and keep it moving for the next half of the season."

Defender Hannah Davison

On the priority for the team during its six-week Winter Break...

"I think just to mentally reset. We've done good building ourselves back up after that losing/tie streak and we came back and fought hard to get some wins and ties going into the break. I think just mentally reset, come back in, have a few weeks to prepare, and just keep on going. It's a long season and we're looking to take that top spot."







Gainbridge Super League Stories from December 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.