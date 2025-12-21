Carolina Ascent, DC Power FC Ends Scoreless

Published on December 20, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

CHARLOTTE, NC - Carolina Ascent and DC Power FC played to a scoreless draw Saturday afternoon at American Legion Memorial Stadium to cap off the fall slate of matches.

Meagan McClelland stole the show for Carolina, making a season-high seven saves to secure a point. Pending results from remaining matches on Saturday, the Ascent remain in a playoff position before the holiday break, sitting in third.

It was visiting DC that started strong. Playing a direct style, DC had freedom early playing leading scorer Gianna Gourley in behind and causing distress.

McClelland shut the door on DC's lone shot on goal of the half. Loza Abera received the ball at the top of the box, cut on her right side, and from point blank range, forced a critical tip over the bar from Carolina's goalkeeper in the 13th minute.

After the first 20 minutes were controlled by the visitors, the Ascent started to tilt the pitch in their favor. In the 22nd minute, Jill Aguilera feathered a through ball to Riley Parker. Parker got it on her left and from 10 yards out, just narrowly pulled it past the post.

Similar to the match last week against Dallas Trinity, Carolina was a threat from set pieces. The Ascent earned five corners in the first half and were dangerous with each of them.

In the 33rd minute, DC went back on the attack and thought they took the lead. Emily Colton forced McClelland into a save. The rebound was left lying in the six-yard box and Abera pounced on it and scored. However, the forward started after it in an onside position and the Ascent were left off the hook.

A fairly back-and-forth first 45 minutes finished scoreless and all to play for in the second half.

HALFTIME: CAROLINA ASCENT FC 0-0 DC POWER FC

DC Power turned it up a notch in the second half and dominated play for a majority of the stanza.

McClelland came up huge in the 55th minute. Gourley had time and space on the edge of the area. Her strike was thundered and bound for the top of the net, but McClelland brilliantly touched it over.

Six minutes later, she was called into action once again. Dasia Torbert cut inside and fired from a tight angle, but McClelland kicked it away for her third highlight-reel save.

Torbert continued to be a threat. She turned and fired in the 75th minute, but McClelland pawed it away with a dive for her season-high fifth save.

DC maintained the upper hand late and nearly found a breakthrough in the 87th minute. Gourley picked out an unmarked Anna Bagley at the penalty spot, but McClelland charged off her line to make the save. Jenna Butler then cleared the rebound, allowing the Ascent to escape once more.

Carolina ultimately held firm through the final whistle, with McClelland's heroics and a resolute defensive stand allowing the Ascent to head into the holiday break with a hard-earned clean sheet and a valuable point at home.

QUOTES:

Philip Poole on his team's performance:

"I think that's the worst performance in Carolina Ascent history. I think we're lucky to not lose. The only real positive is we did not lose. After about 15 minutes, I thought we settled in and grew into the half. I thought we started to create chances. It doesn't matter what level you play, if you want to let a team hang around, then you're going to get burned."

Poole on the impact of not having Audrey Harding today:

"We needed a player that was gonna break the game down that could isolate themselves individually. ¬©And look, in those one-v-one moments out wide, even the best players aren't winning them every time. Out of ten situations, you might win three or four on a good day, with the defender taking five or six and one that's fifty-fifty. So it's not about Audrey beating her player again and again - it's about what happens in the moments when she does, and the opportunities that creates for us....And look, it was unfortunate timing, of course, but my kids, my wife, my family always come before the job - that was the message to Audrey. You plan thinking the season will be over, and then it isn't, but December 20th is your wedding day. We're incredibly happy for her, even if it wasn't ideal for us on our end."

Meagan McClelland on a busier game than usual:

"Honestly, the team performs at such a high level that they make my job easy. It feels good to repay that trust and have their backs."

Jill Aguilera on the current run of form:

"We've been putting together strong performances, even if the goals haven't come as consistently as we'd like. It's about trusting the process and knowing they'll come. We were in a similar spot last year before we found our groove and started putting teams away, and it feels the same right now. We're creating chances and being dangerous, it's just that final touch that's missing."







