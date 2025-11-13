Preview: Tampa Bay Sun FC at Fort Lauderdale United FC

Published on November 13, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

The stage shifts again in South Florida. Tampa Bay Sun FC travels south into familiar territory for a meeting shaped by rivalry, resolve, and the weight of this moment in the season. The Sun arrive with renewed confidence after earning their first win of the campaign in Spokane. Fort Lauderdale returns home searching for a response after falling 3 to 1 at DC Power on Wednesday. Both clubs understand what the night demands. Both carry something to prove.

A Tight Table and a New Landscape

Week 12 opens with Lexington SC still at the top of the Gainbridge Super League table on 17 points from 9 matches. Fort Lauderdale United FC sits second with 16 points from 10. Sporting JAX follows closely with 15, while Spokane Zephyr FC holds fourth on 14. DC Power FC and Carolina Ascent FC remain firmly in the chase on 13 points each.

Tampa Bay Sun FC stands on 8 points from 9 matches, with a record of 1 win, 3 losses, and 5 draws. Their 1 to 0 victory in Spokane felt like the beginning of a climb. Now the Sun look to take another step and narrow the gap.

Rivals Meet Again Down South

Two Florida sides meet once more in a match that reflects their shared history. This time, the storylines shift. Fort Lauderdale remains unbeaten at home with a 1-0-3 record at Beyond Bancard Stadium and will look to protect that mark in front of their supporters. Kiara Locklear continues to drive the attack, while Bella Hara offers calm and command in goal.

Across the field, Tampa Bay enters on a five match unbeaten run. Vivianne Bessette's decisive finish in Spokane brought belief. Sydney Schneider continues to anchor the team with composure and leadership.

The Sun have never lost to Fort Lauderdale, but nothing feels guaranteed. For the home side, this is a chance to respond, defend their ground, and keep pressure on the league leaders. For Tampa Bay, it is an opportunity to rise with conviction and send a message that their season has truly begun.







