Bright Bits: Tampa Bay Sun Faces DC Power in Enemy Territory

Published on March 26, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Tampa Bay Sun FC News Release







A sneak peak of tomorrow's matchup against DC Power FC.

Tampa Bay Sun FC heads to Washington D.C. to battle DC Power FC at Audi Field. Kickoff is set for March 26 at 7:00 p.m., as the Sun look to begin a push up the Gainbridge Super League standings.

Where & When:

Matchup: Tampa Bay Sun FC vs. DC Power FC

Where: Audi Field | Washington D.C.

When: Thursday, March 26 | 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Coverage: Peacock

Tampa Bay Looks to Extend Unbeaten Run vs. DC

Tampa Bay Sun FC enters tonight's matchup with a strong track record against DC Power FC, having never lost in the all-time series. The Sun hold a 3-0-2 record against DC, recording three wins and two draws across their previous meetings.

As the teams prepare to face off once again, Tampa Bay will look to build on that success and maintain its unbeaten run in the series.

Playoffs Still Within Reach

With the playoffs still within reach, Tampa Bay Sun FC enters a crucial stretch to finish off the season. The Sun will need to secure at least 7 wins in their remaining 9 matches to claim a spot in the playoffs. The challenge ahead is clear and Tampa Bay enters this final stretch with a singular focus. Every match carries significant weight, presenting an opportunity to build momentum with playoffs approaching.

With a resilient, championship-proven group anchoring the push, the Sun remain firmly in the race-powered by the belief that a strong finish can carry them into the postseason.

Familiar Face Meets the Sun

Paige Almendariz returns to face Tampa Bay Sun FC tonight, this time on the other side. As a member of the Sun's 2025 inaugural championship team, Almendariz now represents DC Power FC.

With a championship background and familiarity with Tampa Bay's system, her presence adds an interesting dynamic to tonight's match.

By the Numbers

Tampa Bay Sun FC

Record: 2-8-9

Goals Scored: 19

Goals Conceded: 31

League Position: 9th

Last Match: 3-0 Loss vs. Brooklyn FC

DC Power FC

Record: 6-6-8

Goals Scored: 26

Goals Conceded: 22

League Position: 5th

Last Match: 2-0 Loss vs. Spokane Zephyr FC

Bouncing Back After Brooklyn

Tampa Bay Sun FC looks to bounce back after the result at home against Brooklyn FC, an opponent the Sun have yet to defeat. Now, Tampa Bay shifts its focus to DC, a team who the Sun have consistently found success against. With valuable points still up for grabs, Tampa Bay is focused on responding with a strong performance and pushing up the Gainbridge Super League standings. The Sun will look to build on their historic inaugural championship run last season, enhance their execution on both ends of the pitch, and turn performances into results as they continue their climb.

Upcoming Matches

The Sun will continue their spring schedule with 8 matches through May as the playoff race moves forward.

Tuesday, March 31 vs. Dallas Trinity FC at Cotton Bowl Stadium

Sunday, April 5 vs. Carolina Ascent FC at Suncoast Credit Union Field

Saturday, April 11 vs. DC Power FC at Suncoast Credit Union Field

Saturday, April 18 vs. Lexington SC at Lexington SC Stadium

Saturday, April 25 vs. Carolina Ascent FC at Suncoast Credit Union Field

Saturday, May 2 vs. Fort Lauderdale United FC at Beyond Bancard Field

Saturday, May 9 vs. Dallas Trinity FC at Suncoast Credit Union Field

Saturday, May 16 vs. Lexington SC at Lexington SC Stadium

Tickets for upcoming Tampa Bay Sun FC home games are available.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from March 26, 2026

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