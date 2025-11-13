Brooklyn FC Updates Kickoff Times for November 15 and November 22 Home Matches
Published on November 13, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)
Brooklyn FC News Release
Brooklyn, N.Y. - Brooklyn Football Club (Brooklyn FC) women today announced adjusted kickoff times for its next two home matches at Maimonides Park. The fixtures on Saturday, November 15 and Saturday, November 22 will now kick off at 1:00 p.m. ET. Gates will open at 12:00 p.m. ET; existing tickets will gain entry.
If you are unable to attend the match at its new time, your existing ticket can be used as a credit toward any future Brooklyn FC home match during the 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League regular season. To request an exchange, please contact your point of purchase. If you purchased directly through SeatGeek, please contact them directly at (888) 798-8826 during their business hours of 9:00 am - 1:00 am ET. If you purchased directly through the front office of Brooklyn FC, please call (347) 714-5140 or email tickets@brooklynfootballclub.com.
Brooklyn FC remains at home Saturday, November 15, at 1:00 p.m. ET, hosting Lexington SC at Maimonides Park. The visitors remain unbeaten this season and currently sit first in the league standings. All matches are available live on Peacock. Multiple home match ticketing options, including multi-game and single-game, are available. For more information, visit www.brooklynfootballclub.com and follow Brooklyn FC's official social media channels on Facebook, Instagram, and X.
