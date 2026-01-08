Three Power FC Players Named to Gainbridge Super League December Team of the Month

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The Gainbridge Super League and DC Power Football Club have announced that midfielder Emily Colton and forward Gianna Gourley have been named to the Gainbridge Super League December Team of the Month to end the 2025/26 Fall season.

Colton appeared in 11 matches (10 starts) and completed 898 minutes during the 2025 Fall season. The midfielder scored her first professional goal to open scoring at the 25th minute in the club's home opener against Spokane Zephyr FC on August 30, 2025, and earned a team-high three assists throughout the season. Additional league honors include selection to the Gainbridge Super League Team of the Month for February 2025.

Receiving her second straight Team of the Month selection, Gourley leads DC Power FC with eight goals through 14 matches (three scored in December) this season and a club-high 15 goals all-time. In D.C.'s 2-2 draw to Lexington SC on December 13. 2025, Gourley earned her third career brace with her first half goals on the road.

Team and Player of the Month:

F: Gianna Gourley (DC)

F: Lena Silano (SPK)

F: Paige Kenton (JAX)

M: Chioma Ubogagu - Player of the Month

M: Emily Colton (DC)

M: Emma Jaskaniec (SPK)

M: Sophia Boman (JAX)

D: Sydney Studer (CAR)

D: Allison Pantuso (LEX)

D: Georgia Brown (JAX)

GK: Rylee Foster (DAL)

Bench: Kelli Van Treeck (FTL), Jennifer Cudjoe (BKN), Taylor Aylmer (LEX), Sandrine Gaillard (TB), Catherine Zimmerman (BKN), Allie Thornton (DAL), Meagan McClelland (CAR).

DC Power FC returns home to Audi Field on Friday, March. 13 to open the 2025/26 Spring season against Dallas Trinity FC. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. EST with tickets available for purchase at dcpowerfootballclub.com/tickets/.







