What Has Stood out the Most to the LSC Women this Season - LSC's POV

Published on November 12, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Lexington Sporting Club News Release







Most of us know the numbers by now. The Lexington SC women are undefeated through nine matches to begin the 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League season. Not coincidentally, they sit in first place in the standings.

LSC has scored more goals than any other club, conceded the fewest and has hung three or more goals on the scoreboard four times already.

There has been a lot to celebrate through the first third of the season in the Bluegrass, but we wanted to know what moments have stood out the most to the players themselves. What is it that comes to mind when they reflect on the first part of the season?

Taylor Aylmer

Midfielder

"Our statement win against Fort Lauderdale at home, which resulted in us being the only undefeated team in the league and top of the table, was a huge moment for our team. The energy and commitment from players and staff is what makes this club special. It's hard to pick one highlight moment because I know the best is yet to come for this team."

Addie McCain

Midfielder

"I would say what stands out to me is the overall vibe and feel of the people I get to work with on a daily basis. From every person on the staff to every girl on this team, I truly feel as if everyone is bought in for one another and bought in for this club, and I truly think that reflects on the field. You consistently see people on and off the field putting in the extra effort daily to make sure this club runs to the best of its ability, and because of that, we are able to be successful on the field. In that same breath, I see my teammates consistently showing up for one another day in and day out, and it makes this environment a joy to work in everyday."

Hannah Sharts

Defender

"One of my favorite moments so far is our first win of the season. It was my first time playing at home in front of the incredible LSC fans, and we also earned a shutout. The most memorable part of that day, however, was seeing Coach Kos' dance moves for the first time in the locker room after we won!"

Emina Ekić

Midfielder

"A moment that has stood out to me this season is our first game. We faced a difficult opponent (FTL) on the road to start the season. That game really defined who we are as a team. Going down two goals and coming back to get a point was huge. We've only added to that same grit and mentality."

Lexington SC is back in action Saturday afternoon when it takes on Brooklyn FC (2W-4L-5D) from Coney Island. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET.

As always, the match will stream live on Peacock.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from November 12, 2025

