Griffith, Sharts, McCain, Asman Receive October Team of the Month Honors

Published on November 5, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Lexington Sporting Club News Release







TAMPA, Fla. - The Gainbridge Super League Wednesday unveiled its October Team of the Month, a star-studded group including four Lexington Sporting Club women. Sarah Griffith and Hannah Sharts were named to the Team of the Month Starting XI, while Addie McCain and Kat Asman received bench honors.

Griffith netted her first three goals of the season in October, including a brace vs. Fort Lauderdale United FC on Oct. 17. She fired nine total shots and created four scoring chances.

Center-back Hannah Sharts made 22 clearances in October alongside four interceptions. Additionally, Sharts' long throws were on full display as she directly contributed to three goals from the pseudo set piece. She and the other members of the backline conceded only four times in four matches.

Addie McCain was named to the TOTM bench after being recognized in the starting group last month. She scored twice and logged one assist in October, bringing her total goal contributions to seven though nine matches this season.

For the second consecutive month, goalkeeper Kat Asman was also named to the TOTM bench. Asman made six saves and kept one clean sheet, allowing only four goals in four matches.

All four players will enjoy a weekend off before Lexington SC's next match at Brooklyn FC Saturday, Nov. 15.

2025/26 Team of the Month Recognitions

September

Catherine Barry

Addie McCain

Kat Asman (bench)

October

Sarah Griffith

Hannah Sharts

Addie McCain (bench)

Kat Asman (bench)







Gainbridge Super League Stories from November 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.