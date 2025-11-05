Midfielder Alexis Theoret Named to Gainbridge Super League October Team of the Month

Published on November 5, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The Gainbridge Super League and DC Power Football Club have announced that midfielder Alexis Theoret has been selected to the Gainbridge Super League October Team of the Month. The rookie midfielder received her first team of the month recognition in September for her standout performance to open her professional career.

Since her professional debut on August 30, 2025, Theoret has started in all eight matches, recording 712 minutes for DC Power FC and leads the club in assists (2), interceptions (11), tackles won (19) and duels won (52).

Team and Player of the Month:

F: Rebecca Cooke (BKN)

F: Sarah Griffith (LEX)

F: Audrey Harding (CAR) - Player of the Month

M: Ashlyn Puerta (JAX)

M: Sydny Nasello (TB)

M: Alexis Theoret (DC)

D: Reese Tappan (SPK)

D: Hannah Sharts (LEX)

D: Sydney Studer (CAR)

D: Jill Aguilera (CAR)

GK: Hope Hisey (SPK)

Bench: Leah Scarpelli (BKN), Georgia Brown (JAX), Addie McCain (LEX), Jasmine Hamid (FTL), Ally Cook (SPK), Paige Kenton (JAX) and Kat Asman (LEX).

DC Power FC will play its next home match at Audi Field on Wednesday, Nov. 12 against Fort Lauderdale United FC. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET with tickets available for purchase at dcpowerfootballclub.com/tickets.







