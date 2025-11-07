DC Power Football Club Travels to Face Brooklyn FC

Published on November 7, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

DC Power FC (2-2-4, 10 PTS) continues its two-game road stretch this Saturday, Nov. 8, against Brooklyn FC 1-4-5, 8 PTS) at Maimonides Park. Kickoff is set for 3:00 p.m. ET with live coverage available on  Peacock.

DC Power FC returns home to Audi Field on Wednesday, Nov. 12, for Military Appreciation Night. The first 500 fans will receive a Power FC beanie upon entry. Tickets are available for purchase at dcpowerfootballclub.com/tickets.

Following the club's 2-3 road win over Dallas Trinity FC last weekend, Power FC looks to extend its winning streak against Brooklyn FC and claim back-to-back road victories. D.C.'s recent win marks its first-ever on the road against Dallas in club history.

"The win is a testament to the team's effort and the intensity they came out with to play against Dallas," head coach Omid Namazi said. "It was a great win and a confidence boost after a few ties and loss in between there. Now, we feel pretty good about ourselves going into Brooklyn."

Opening scoring at the 13th-minute, forward Jaydah Bedoya recorded her second goal of the season. Defender Susanna Fitch's first goal of the season came at the 70th-minute to return D.C. its edge and Gourley sealed the win with her 78th-minute insurance goal. Gourley's goal represents her fifth of the season, a team high.

Goalkeeper  Morgan Aquino  tallied a season-high eight saves against Dallas, helping the club close out a statement victory on the road. Aquino has started in and completed 90 minutes in all eight fixtures this season.

"Morgan is a very good shot-stopper," Namazi said, "I know there were two instances where she made saves that whether we were up 1-0 or 1-1, they were huge saves. That's what you want from a dependable goalkeeper. They might not do a lot but when they need to come up with the saves, they do and Morgan's been doing that all season for us."

Scouting Brooklyn FC

Led by head coach Tomás Tengarrinha, Brooklyn FC sits in eighth place in the league standings with eight points. Following its 1-1 draw to Fort Lauderdale United FC on Saturday, Nov. 1, Brooklyn will be looking to bounce back and claim three points at home.

Saturday's match marks the second meeting this season between the two clubs. In their previous matchup, Power FC concluded its three-game home stretch with a 2-2 draw, powered by first half goals from forwards Loza Abera and Gianna Gourley.

"Just like Dallas, Brooklyn's a big and very physical team," Namazi said. "I look forward to seeing two teams that both want to play. I feel that if we capitalize on our chances the same way we did against Dallas, we're going to come out on top."

DC Power Football Club's road match against Brooklyn FC will be broadcast on Peacock TV at 3:00 p.m. ET.







