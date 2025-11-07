Match Preview: Tampa Bay Sun FC vs Spokane Zephyr FC

Published on November 7, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Gainbridge Super League is back on Sunday as we head across the country for a clash against Spokane Zephyr FC (3:00 PM EST), looking to earn the Sun's first victory of the 2025/26 campaign.

Tampa Bay Sun FC travels west in search of momentum and points as they face second-place Spokane Zephyr FC, a side firmly in playoff contention and hungry to respond after a recent setback. With the table tightening and every point critical heading into the winter break, this matchup promises resolve, rivalry, and urgency from both teams.

The Table: Opposite Ends, Same Ambition

Spokane sits comfortably in the top half, just three points off the league leaders. The Sun, however, enter the weekend at the foot of the standings, but within reach of climbing, as only five points separate them from sixth place. A result in Spokane could change the narrative of their season.

CURRENT FORM

Spokane's home form has been solid but inconsistent, alternating between control and late lapses. Tampa Bay hasn't won in five, but their recent series of draws reflects a side growing defensively stable, still searching for a decisive breakthrough.

Top Scorers to Watch

Spokane's attack flows through Ally Cook - clever in the box and deadly in transition. Tampa Bay answers with Carlee Giammona's movement and Sydny Nasello's pace, both capable of turning half-chances into headlines.

Key Story lines

Climbing from the bottom: Tampa Bay has earned just one loss in their last five, but turning draws into wins is now essential.

Spokane's response: After a 2-1 defeat to Carolina Ascent, Spokane will aim to reassert their title credentials at home.

Set-piece danger: Both sides have scored critical goals from dead-ball situations - discipline and organization will be vital.

A rivalry renewed: Tight margins, late drama, and no love lost. Spokane vs Tampa Bay has become one of the league's most quietly intense fixtures.

What It Means

For Spokane, a win keeps pressure on league leaders Lexington SC and strengthens their position in the top two.

For Tampa Bay, a point keeps hope alive. Three would be a statement.







