Tampa Bay Sun FC Announces Signing of Madi Parsons

Published on November 7, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Tampa, Fla - Tampa Bay Sun Football Club is pleased to announce the signing of forward Madi Parsons. Parsons joins our club for the remainder of the 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League season, bringing her work-ethic, attacking versatility and competitive mindset to Tampa Bay.

Parsons, born December 6, 2000, featured prominently in Lexington SC's inaugural USL Super League campaign, making 27 appearances and accumulating 2,067 minutes of playing time. She recorded 6 goals and 5 assists during the 2024/25 season. Her attacking contributions helped Lexington establish a foundation in their first top-tier campaign.

Her honors include being named the USL Super League Player of the Month for October 2024 and selection to the Team of the Month in November 2024. While at the collegiate level with Chico State Wildcats (NCAA Division II) she set a conference record with the fastest hat-trick at 3 minutes 4 seconds. The signing of Madi Parsons is pending league and federation approval.

Quote from Denise Schilte-Brown, Head Coach

"Madi Parsons is a natural finisher and a relentless competitor. Her ability to change a game with her quality in front of goal, combined with her professionalism and drive, makes her an incredible addition to our squad."

Quote from Christina Unkel, President & General Manager

"We are delighted to welcome Madi to Tampa Bay Sun FC. Her mentality and drive align perfectly with our club's identity. She is a player who demands the highest standards of herself and elevates those around her. We believe she will make an immediate impact for our team and our community."







