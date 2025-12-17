Tampa Bay Sun FC Acquires Jordan Fusco on Loan from San Diego Wave FC

Published on December 17, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Tampa Bay Sun FC News Release







TAMPA, Florida - Tampa Bay Sun FC today announced the club has acquired midfielder Jordan Fusco on loan from San Diego Wave FC, pending league and federation approval. Fusco will join the Sun as a key component to the Club's strengthening of its attacking power for the second half of the 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League season.

Fusco brings composure, range, and intelligence to the center of the pitch. A product of Penn State, she developed within one of the nation's most respected collegiate programs and has continued her professional growth with San Diego Wave FC. Her arrival reflects Tampa Bay Sun FC's commitment to building a resilient, possession-driven identity that consistently delivers on the pitch.

"We are excited to welcome Jordan to the squad," said Head Coach Denise Schilte-Brown. "She is a dynamic player with the versatility to influence matches across multiple positions. Her impact will be felt both in and out of possession. Jordan strengthens our collective and raises the standard of how we compete."

President and General Manager Christina Unkel emphasized the broader vision behind the move.

"This loan demonstrates that we have an environment that attracts top talent and reinforces our drive to compete for repeat championships," said Unkel. "Jordan is entering a pivotal moment in her career, and Tampa Bay is a place where players are pushed to win, trusted to lead, and supported to perform. We are grateful to San Diego Wave FC for their partnership and excited to welcome Jordan into our Club."

Transaction Line

Tampa Bay Sun FC has acquired Jordan Fusco on loan from San Diego Wave FC for an undisclosed period, pending league and federation approval.

Player Bio

Name: Jordan Fusco

Position: Midfielder

Height: 5-9

Jersey Number: 28

Date of Birth: September 11, 2003 (21)

Hometown: Olmsted Township, Ohio

Nationality: United States

College: Penn State

Previous Club: San Diego Wave FC

Transaction: Tampa Bay Sun FC acquires midfielder Jordan Fusco on loan from San Diego Wave FC.







